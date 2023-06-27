Google executives hope new search feature will help amid Reddit blackout





Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai giving a keynote address at the Google I/O developer conference held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California on May 10, 2023.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Google users have long been able to add the term “Reddit” to their search queries to find helpful resources on specific topics.

That tactic lost its effectiveness when thousands of Reddit forums were shut down earlier this month. As part of a widespread outcry over Reddit’s decision to start charging developers for access to its data, the moderators of some of the most popular forums have unpublished pages, causing many pages of search results to become It suddenly became inaccessible or useless.

Google executives say the problem is at least partially solved by a new feature called “Perspectives” announced Monday. The “Perspectives” tab is now available on the mobile web and Google app in the US and promises to show discussion forums and videos from social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Reddit and Quora.

At an all-hands meeting earlier this month, Google’s senior vice president of search, Prabhakar Raghavan, told employees that the company is working on ways to show useful resources in search results without users adding “Reddit” to their search. Said he was. . Raghavan acknowledged that users were frustrated with the experience.

“Many people wonder why we have a search team that is iterating and building all this new stuff, and somehow our users are still not happy,” Ragavan said. . “You have to satisfy your users.”

Raghavan was replying to employee comments about negative user feedback because too many ads displayed irrelevant results. “What can he do to improve the user experience of the core product that made Google famous?” the employee asked, according to conference audio obtained by CNBC.

Google is revamping search to keep pace with its rivals, leveraging the latest advancements in generative artificial intelligence to provide more sophisticated, conversational answers to text-based queries.

At its annual developer conference in May, the company said it was experimenting with an initiative called “Search Generative Experience” that wasn’t available to everyone yet, and showed more detailed results of leveraging generative AI. Google also launched a ChatGPT competitor called Bard earlier this year. Bard remains disconnected from search and is still in mode.

Mr. Prabhakar Raghavan of Google Inc. speaking at the company’s event “Cloud Next ’18” held in San Francisco, California on July 24, 2018.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Another employee’s question at the all-hands meeting was whether Google could make it easier for “genuine discussions” to surface, as the “Reddit blackout” made it difficult to find such content. was.

CEO Sundar Pichai echoed that users want less “blue links” than “more comprehensive answers.” That’s why they add the names of forum sites like Reddit to their searches, he said.

HJ Kim, vice president of search engineering, said at the conference that users want more content from sites like Reddit. He said the Perspectives tab is one feature the company is working on in response, but could be improved.

“Over the last few years, the search industry as a whole has cultivated large cross-functional teams to pursue this type of content,” Kim said of Reddit. “We should be able to do a better job. We’re aware of that. And in the last few years, we’ve actually made quite a bit of progress.”

Ragavan said Google will decide what is “most hot.”

“But for those questions that have multiple opinions, rather than adding something, the idea is to actually go there and get an answer right away, and there’s actually been good early engagement on that. We are being watched,” said Ragavan.

He added that while the company spends a lot of time on AI, it’s not the only answer to the problem.

“Generative AI is one aspect, but I would like to make it clear that it is not a complete solution to this problem,” he said. “We have teams that are actually doing experiments,” he points to Perspectives.

“We have to meet these new needs and do a better job,” he said.

Google spokeswoman Lara Levin told CNBC that search “fulfills the needs of the overwhelming majority of our users, and we are constantly improving search to meet the evolving needs of each and every one of our users.” said in a statement.

“Features like the Perspectives filter are part of how we ensure that users find the most useful information on Google from a variety of sources and formats,” says Levin.

WATCH: OpenAI’s CEO is touring the world, trying to stay ahead of global regulators

