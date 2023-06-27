Google asks India’s Supreme Court to revoke Android antitrust order – sources





[1/2]A woman walks past the Google logo during an event in New Delhi, India, on August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI, June 26 (Reuters) – Google (GOOGL.O) has asked India’s Supreme Court to revoke an antitrust order against the company over abuse of the Android market, two sources said. its most important market.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in October that Google, which powers 97% of India’s 600 million smartphones with the Android mobile operating system, has abused its dominant position.

The company ordered Google to lift restrictions placed on handset makers, including restrictions related to pre-installing apps, and fined the US company $163 million, which it paid.

An Indian court gave partial relief to Alphabet (GOOGL.O) in March by withdrawing four of the 10 orders in the lawsuit.

The court found the CCI’s findings of Google’s anti-competitive conduct correct, but said it gave some relief by revoking some of the directives that forced Google to change its business model.

Google is now asking the Supreme Court to revoke the rest of the order, according to a first person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Google also claimed in a filing made Monday that it did not abuse its market position and is not responsible for paying the fine, the person added.

In a statement, Google granted its Supreme Court complaint and said it looked forward to filing the lawsuit and demonstrating how Android has benefited users and developers.

An Indian court ruled that authorities must prove damages caused by anti-competitive behavior, but Google said it “did not apply this requirement” to some of the CCI’s Android directives. explained the rationale for its objection.

Google’s appeals to the Supreme Court were previously unreported.

A third source said CCI is also lobbying the Supreme Court to overturn the court’s decision to grant partial relief to Google. CCI did not respond to a request for comment.

Google is particularly concerned about Android’s decision in India, as the directive is seen as more comprehensive than the groundbreaking ruling the European Commission handed down to the OS in 2018.

In response to the directive, Google has made significant changes to Android in India in recent months, including allowing device makers to license individual apps for pre-installation.

Reported by Aditya Kalra.Editing: Conor Humphries and Christina Fincher

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aditya Karla

thomson Reuters

Aditya Kalra is corporate news editor for Reuters India, overseeing business coverage and coverage of the world’s largest companies. He joined Reuters in 2008 and in recent years has written articles on challenges and strategies for a wide range of companies, from Amazon, Google and Walmart to Xiaomi, Starbucks and Reliance. He also works extensively on his stories, which he has extensively covered and researched.

