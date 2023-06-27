



Previous Attempts at Google’s Games Didn’t Work

Google surrendered the AAA game streaming arena with Stadia, but that doesn’t stop Google from launching a poorly thought-out web and mobile gaming platform on YouTube.

Soon, YouTube users may be able to participate in small gaming experiences called “playables.” These are launched directly in the YouTube browser or his mobile his app on his iPhone and can be easily shared between users.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Google sent an internal email to YouTube employees that it was testing a product called Playables. This will allow users to “access the game on mobile devices and desktop computers.”

Little information has been shared about this planned game push as it hasn’t been made public yet. However, one game of his was leaked, a simple brick breaking game called Stack Bounce.

“Gaming has long been a focus on YouTube,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “We are constantly experimenting with new features, but we have nothing to announce at this time.”

The approach that Google and YouTube seem to be taking is a combination of what we’ve seen so far. Both Facebook and Netflix offer games to their users, but in different ways.

For example, Facebook gave users the ability to play games typically found on mobile via a browser and an app called “Facebook Gaming”. The app has closed in 2022, but the game is still available on his website and Facebook app on Facebook.

The apps on Facebook’s gaming platform tend to be simple puzzle games, idle games, or matching games. Early descriptions of Playables on YouTube appear to mimic Facebook’s approach.

Facebook Gaming Doesn’t Always Say “For Gamers”

Netflix takes a more modern approach when it comes to promoting games. Users can download full-size titles and sign in via their Netflix account to play.

YouTube could offer games either way, but the reasons behind this move are complicated. Google Stadia was already a decent gaming platform, but suffered from lack of scalability and company effort.

Google executives say the company is serious about gaming and wants to leverage gamers who visit its platform to watch livestreams and other videos. But if the games on offer are on par with his Zynga games found on Facebook around 2012, it shows a marked lack of understanding of the gaming market.

Google may never release this product. But if it does come to fruition, like many of the company’s half-baked ideas, expect it to join Google’s ever-expanding graveyard soon after launch.

