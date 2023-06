European Innovation Council, SME Enforcement Agency and European Patent Office Deepen Cooperation to Support Europe’s Innovation Ecosystem

The European Patent Office (EPO) and the European Innovation Council (EIC) have taken another step in deepening their cooperation by jointly supporting the development of breakthrough technologies and innovation ecosystems in Europe. Antonio Campinos, President of the EPO, and Jean-David Maro, Director of the European Innovation Council and the Executive Agency for Small and Medium Enterprises (EISMEA), which is responsible for implementing the European Innovation Council and other SME-related programmes, said European Innovation Signed a letter of intent to strengthen the working relationship between the two countries with Jan-David Maro, who is responsible for implementing the Council and other SME-related programs. both organizations.

In this letter of intent, the parties commit to using the EPO’s expertise to provide assistance and support to innovators and entrepreneurs across Europe in turning their ideas into products and services. The EPO and EIC will also work to increase the assessment and commercialization of patent value by innovative SMEs, disruptive start-ups and spin-offs, research institutes and universities through awareness-raising, outreach, training initiatives and support services. also strive.

EPO President Campinos emphasized that the partnership reflects the EPO’s continued commitment to supporting global and European patent networks and strengthening the European innovation ecosystem. “Deep tech and knowledge-intensive companies rely on intangible assets such as patents for growth,” said Maro. By paying due attention to and importance, we can: Help them realize the full potential of their ideas. “

The European Innovation Council is Europe’s flagship innovation program for identifying, developing and scaling breakthrough technologies and game-changing innovations. EIC was established under the EU Horizon Europe programme. A budget of $10.1 billion is available to support ground-breaking innovation throughout its lifecycle, from early-stage research to proof-of-concept, technology transfer, and funding and scaling of start-ups and SMEs. As the cooperation between the EPO and EISMEA deepens, the EPO will deploy the expertise of subject matter experts across multiple departments such as patent prosecution, the EPO Patent Academy and Patent Knowledge to support EIC’s work, including program managers. In this collaboration he will focus on three main areas of activity:

Share insights on the EU’s technology competitiveness based on patent trend analysis and mapping of patent activity. Education and training activities for EIC staff and beneficiaries aimed at improving patent evaluation and commercialization by researchers and companies. Also support his EIC assessment to identify projects. Most likely to have impact based on technical novelty, merit of invention, and proposed future strategy.

The EPO Patent and Technology Observatory is also an important partner for EISMEA to better understand startup patent activity.

