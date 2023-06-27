Google Pixel Fold Stops Working After 4 Days of Use, Flatter-than-Normal Bezel Causes: Report





Google’s recently announced foldable Pixel Fold launched today in select markets. But buyers may have some concerns, as users who got early access to the device claim that it fell apart after just four days of use. Most buyers who pre-ordered this foldable device will start getting Google’s first foldable device today, so this is the 1 It’s hard to tell if it’s a one-off or a widespread problem.

The Pixel Fold in question belongs to Arstechnica’s Ron Amadeo, who said the phone’s gapless design could easily damage the display if dust particles and debris become trapped between the two halves. explained that there is

The user claims that the Pixel Fold hasn’t even been put into its normal usage cycle of a few months, and that it’s mostly been sitting on a desk, with some use. During this short test period, the foldable device did not fall once, so there was no accidental damage. He started noticing random damage to the foldable display inside the phone after his first 10 rows of pixels at the bottom edge of the display disappeared. Soon, the bottom half of the display also became unresponsive to touch, spreading across the rest of the display.

His findings attribute it to the Google Pixel Fold’s flat folding design with its nearly gapless internal display layout with bezels. So if dust gets trapped between his two halves of the inner plastic protective layer there is literally no place to move considering the minimum tolerance between the two halves. When this happens, it’s up to the flexible ultra-thin glass (UTG) protective layer to prevent dents and scratches when pinched between the displays.

In Amadeo’s case, the culprit could be a sensitive area on the Pixel Fold display between the UTG cover and the bezel. This area is often left exposed and can accumulate a lot of dust on foldable devices of all types and sizes. The user’s phone had a small cavity near the area where the display started showing problems. This could have been caused by trapped dust particles, he said, which could have punctured the display underneath when it snapped shut.

The Verge’s review of the Pixel Fold also noted that the folding display inside the device was prone to scratches. The same reviewer also noted that his colleague’s inner display bezel was also missing.

While the above cases seem legitimate, it is difficult to ascertain whether they relate only to media-seeded review units or to broader design flaws. It can be a very big problem for Google. Whether that’s true or not, the customer will start voicing as soon as he sets up and starts using his Pixel Fold in the next few days. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Google for comment, but has yet to hear back on the Pixel Fold’s durability. Google Pixel Fold is officially released only in select markets except India.

