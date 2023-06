Deep Tech Startup DePoly Tackles Plastic Recycling Challenge, Announces $13.8M Seed Round — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

DePoly CEO and Co-Founder Samantha Anderson said: Plastic is part of our lives and an existential dilemma we all face. The plastics market is currently growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5% and its value is estimated at over $500 billion, so the momentum is not slowing down.

We believe that effectively tackling this problem requires a simple, scalable solution that can handle difficult plastic streams.

DePoly eliminates plastic waste by recycling pre- and post-consumer plastics that are sent to incineration centers or landfills, and is sustainable by diverting this waste from the environment and reducing carbon. Aims to create an efficient chemical source. Achieve up to 65% footprint at the same time.

Customers no longer have to choose between PET quality and its sustainability, as the raw materials produced match their fossil fuel-based counterparts.

Plastic pollution is a public health crisis that requires urgent action. Plastic waste seeps into every corner of the planet, polluting the food chain and endangering wildlife. DePoly is paving the way for a truly sustainable plastics economy, adds Antonia Albert, principal at Wingman Ventures.

We are thrilled to support Depoli’s efforts to tackle this global crisis from day one to clean our oceans and landfills from plastic waste, as well as to our leading investors in the chemical, recycling, climate change and deep technology sectors. We are very proud to welcome and build a world leader. Sustainable plastic recycling.

DePoly has built and operated a pilot plant to process these complex PET or polyester plastic streams with a capacity of 50 tons per year, and will produce products ranging from post-consumer packaging to textile, fashion and post-industrial streams. It shows how this technology works in a variety of industries. .

The company is currently working on building a new showcase plant with a capacity of 500 tons per year to demonstrate this technology on a commercial scale.

Markus Solibieda, Managing Director, BASF Venture Capital, commented: To truly achieve a circular plastics economy, business practices need to be transformed, and that requires a concerted effort by various stakeholders.

DePolys technology offers a promising solution to address the global plastic waste challenge while helping reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the production of virgin plastic. We are thrilled to support their mission to create a more sustainable future.

Jan Willem Muller, Managing Partner of Infinity Recycling, commented: We believe DePoly has the team and drive to bring a breakthrough innovation in polyester recycling to market.

We are working with our partners to help address the global plastic and clothing waste crisis and make important progress in our joint mission to change the future of recycling.

