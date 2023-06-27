DeepMind claims next chatbot will rival ChatGPT





ChatGPT may have caught the world’s attention. But DeepMind, a Google-owned lab, claims its next large-scale language model will match or even surpass OpenAI.

According to a Wired article, DeepMind is using technology from AlphaGo, DeepMind’s AI system, which was the first to beat a professional human player at the board game Go, to create a chatbot comparable to ChatGPT called Gemini. .

If all goes according to plan, Gemini will have the ability to plan and solve problems, not just analyze texts, said Demis Hassabis, CEO of DeepMind on Wired. told Will Knight of

“Broadly speaking, Gemini can be thought of as combining some of the strengths of AlphaGo-type systems with the amazing language capabilities of large models,” Hassabis said. “There are also some very interesting new innovations.”

Knight speculated that Gemini, briefly introduced at Google’s I/O developer conference in May, would leverage innovations in reinforcement learning to accomplish tasks that today’s language models struggle with. I’m here. Reinforcement learning involves “rewarding” an AI system for certain behaviors, with the goal of “teaching” the system how to behave in certain situations, or It includes punishing.

As Knight points out, reinforcement learning has already led to advances in the language model space and is key to how systems like ChatGPT respond to prompts. DeepMind has extensive experience in reinforcement learning (AlphaGo is one example) and is no doubt enthusiastic about applying that learning to the generative AI domain.

It’s worth noting that Gemini isn’t DeepMind’s first foray into language models. The company introduced Sparrow, a chatbot last year, that is less likely than other language models to give “unsafe” or “inappropriate” answers to questions, the lab claims. Was. Hassabi told Time in January that DeepMind would consider releasing Sparrow as a private beta later this year. It is unclear whether those plans are still on track.

But Gemini is DeepMind’s most ambitious work in the field to date, at least to believe early reports. The Information reported in March that, propelled by the failure of Bard, Google’s chatbot project to keep pace with ChatGPT, Gemini has a number of top management at Google, including Jeff Dean, the company’s chief AI research officer. It was reported that the department was directly participating.

The race for dominance in the generative AI space is raging in investor and customer frenzy. According to Grand View Research, the market for generative AI, including text analytics AI like Gemini, could reach $109.37 billion by 2030, a 35.6% increase over 2030.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/26/deepmind-claims-its-next-chatbot-will-rival-chatgpt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos