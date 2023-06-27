Is government culture stifling CX innovation?





According to a recent white paper from the National Academy of Public Administration and the Center for Accountability, managers of public benefit programs find innovation too risky, and they believe that customer experience is aimed at alleviating the difficulty of receiving government benefits. It is said that progress in tackling , modernization and innovation.

Currently, means-tested programs designed at the federal level and run at the state and local levels, such as food aid programs and Medicaid, are a burden to both those who want to receive benefits and to government workers, he said. the paper said.

Academy project director Nancy Augustine said in large part at a June 15 panel discussion about the paper: People have to prove over and over again that they are poor in many different ways.

This research focused on how governments can encourage innovation, in addition to changing how governments use data and how registration processes work.

It is possible to innovate, Augustin said. However, obtaining a waiver or pilot can be a long and difficult process.So if [states] Take advantage of this opportunity to waive or test it.They don’t know if they can stay compliant [with government rules and guidance]. So this is a big risk for them.

Competing and confusing program rules and guidance carry some of that risk, according to the paper, calling for clearer rules and waivers and a streamlined approval process for pilots. But experts say Congress needs to get involved to provide the impetus for a change in government culture.

“The administration needs to champion, but Congress needs to lead,” said Academy Fellow, CAMI Chairman and President and CEO of consulting firm Celero Strategies LLC. Stan Soloway told Nextgov/FCW in an email. Real change requires leadership because we decide it’s a high enough priority that it’s worth spending the energy building a partnership with Hill to make it happen.

Some of the turf wars that today hinder true innovation and the willingness to challenge and break through arcane business practices and systems are rooted in the interests of Congress, including appropriators and licensors. These include, but are not limited to, Soloway said.

The document also proposed focusing compliance on well-defined outcome measures rather than on how well government officials follow administrative processes.

At the government level, Augustin said, the focus is on state and local governments to focus on complying with the rules and focusing on just a few of their roles in the overall system. What if states and counties were held accountable for results? What if they were given the freedom to focus on client outcomes?

The document also promotes a focus on system-level changes rather than front-end improvements, but this approach is complicated by fragmented responsibilities, authority and funding, and is not radical. Few incentives for change are left.

Modernizing and opening the door to true innovation and new strategic models will increase the effectiveness of delivering benefits to the millions of people who rely on these programs for critical assistance, the report said. the book says. The road to modernization begins when a political consensus for change or a new crisis emerges.

