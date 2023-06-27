Explore Google’s RoboCat: A Self-Learning Robotic Agent





RoboCat is a new Google DeepMind AI model that can control multiple robotic arms and perform various tasks. This state-of-the-art AI model sets a new standard in robotics with its uncanny ability to utilize multiple types of robotic arms to perform a wide range of tasks.

Robots are being programmed to excel at specific tasks and are becoming more common by the day. What if machines could learn new skills and mature over time? Google DeepMind, which develops innovative AI software such as AlphaGo and AlphaFold, aims to achieve this. Their latest creation, RoboCat, is an artificial intelligence agent for robotics that can learn from its mistakes and control several different types of robotic arms.

Robocat

RoboCat is the first agent that can work with many real-world robots and learn how to perform different tasks. It can learn new tasks in as little as 100 demonstrations and perform significantly faster than state-of-the-art alternatives. RoboCat was trained using a large and diverse dataset of images and actions collected from virtual and real robots. This information included examples of various activities such as selecting and rearranging objects, building structures, and avoiding obstacles. RoboCat may use this information to learn independently of previously assigned jobs.

Multimodal model

To handle language, visuals, and actions in both virtual and real-world settings, we developed the multimodal model Gato (Spanish for “cat”). This model serves as the foundation for RoboCat. To train Gato, the team used a large dataset featuring images and movements of various robotic arms performing hundreds of other jobs.

After completing the initial training, researchers have RoboCat go through a “self-improvement” training cycle with a new set of tasks. Each new activity was learned in five stages.

Collect 100-1000 new tasks or robot examples that appear on human-controlled robotic arms. Develop a spin-off agent, a RoboCat version fine-tuned for this new task/arm. On average, the reused agent repeats training 10,000 times with this additional task/arm. Add generated samples and new data to an existing dataset in RoboCat. RoboCat should be retrained with the updated dataset.robot arm

With extensive training, RoboCat learned to operate multiple robotic arms in a matter of hours. The robot was trained with a two-finger gripper, but could be adapted to a more complex arm with a three-finger gripper and twice as many control inputs as hers.

Source: Deepmind

After watching the human-controlled demo 1,000 times in a few hours, RoboCat was able to dexterously manipulate this new arm to successfully pick up a gear 86% of the time. The same level of training can be tailored to accomplish activities that require precision and knowledge, such as picking the correct fruit from a plate or solving shape matching problems.

ability

RoboCat’s ability to learn and adapt quickly could revolutionize robotics. Traditional robots are built to perform specific functions, making it difficult to learn new skills. RoboCat’s ability to find new jobs in just a few demonstrations offers hope for the future of flexible, adaptable robots.

Source: Deepmind

In the future, it will be used for various purposes and may have a great impact on the relationship between us and robots. RoboCat has the potential to usher in a new era of robotics by making robots more user-friendly, efficient and convenient.

Conclusion

Besides practical applications, RoboCat is a remarkable example of the marriage of biology and technology. The robot’s inventors analyzed the anatomy and behavior of real cats to make it as realistic as possible, and the robot’s movements are based on those of real cats.

However, like any other revolutionary technology, RoboCat is still not without fear. Some worry that as robotic technology advances, robots will eventually replace humans in the workforce, leading to job losses and other economic problems. Additionally, some warn of dangerous individuals using robots like Robocats for spies and combat.

