Google appeals to India’s Supreme Court to revoke antitrust order on Android





According to Reuters, Google has filed a petition with India’s Supreme Court to overturn an antitrust order imposed on the company over allegations of abuse of the Android market. The move comes as Google continues its legal battle with the country’s competition watchdog in one of its most important markets.

In October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) accused Google of abusing its dominant position in the Indian smartphone market. With the Android mobile operating system powering nearly 97 percent of the country’s 600 million smartphones, the CCI told Google to lift various restrictions placed on device manufacturers, particularly on pre-installed apps. ordered to do so. In addition, Google said he was fined $163 million, which he paid immediately.

In March, an Indian court offered partial relief to Google parent Alphabet by reversing four of the 10 CCI’s original orders. While acknowledging the accuracy of the CCI’s findings on Google’s anti-competitive behavior, the court invalidated several directives that required Google to change its business model.

A Reuters source familiar with the matter said Google is now seeking Supreme Court intervention to overturn the remaining orders. Additionally, the same sources said in a recent filing on Monday that Google should not be subject to any penalties because it did not abuse its market position.

READ ALSO You Can’t Lose: Andrew Tate Offers To Train Elon Musk Ahead Of Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg

In a statement, Google acknowledged the application, filed a lawsuit, and expressed its hope that it would demonstrate the benefits Android offers users and developers.

Indian court rulings have stated that authorities must prove damages caused by anti-competitive behavior, but this requirement could not be applied to some of the CCI’s directives related to Android. rice field. Google’s current challenge aims to unravel the rationale behind the opposition.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that CCI has asked the Supreme Court to revoke the court’s decision and to reinstate the pending order.

Watch BT Visual Story How to distinguish AI-generated images from real ones!

The directive was considered broader in scope compared to the European Commission’s groundbreaking ruling on the operating system in 2018, so the Android ruling by the Indian courts is a huge blow to Google. It was a big concern.

In response to this directive, Google has implemented significant changes to Android in India over the last few months. For example, the company now allows device manufacturers to license individual apps for pre-installation, addressing some of the concerns raised by CCI.

Also read

‘We would have been better off buying Netflix for $4 billion instead of…’: Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT Beats Top Investment Funds in Stock Selection Experiment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-appeals-to-supreme-court-to-quash-antitrust-directives-on-android-in-india-387150-2023-06-27 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos