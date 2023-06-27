Here’s Why China’s Innovation Ecosystem Is Good for Business





China is the world’s second largest economy and is poised to become a global hub for forward-looking innovation. But what’s behind the move from a major global manufacturing hub to an innovation ecosystem?World Economic Forum innovator and members of his community outline the cultural and social factors driving innovation To do.

China, the world’s second largest economy, plays an important role in guiding global economic prosperity.

Known as the global manufacturing hub of the 20th century, China has successfully transitioned into a future-focused center of innovation.

The report said the country has spawned more than 300 unicorn companies, attracting the second-largest amount of startup capital after the United States.

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of New Champions focuses on leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The conference in Dalian, People’s Republic of China will be attended by more than 2,000 attendees, including leading experts in science and technology. They will participate in over 100 working sessions.

The conference will brainstorm ideas and galvanize progress towards building a future where entrepreneurial spirit works for everyone in society. Key focus areas are developing agile industry leadership, achieving technology leadership, sustaining economic leadership, and promoting responsible leadership.

But what was behind this shift, and are there unique cultural or social factors affecting the startup ecosystem in China that differ from the rest of the world? Here’s what the innovator community at the World Economic Forum said:

China’s Strong Policies Drive Efficiency in Innovation Economy

A factor that stood out among the responses from members of the innovation community was strong government support mechanisms, represented by state top-level design policies.

This aspect highlights the need for start-ups to closely monitor the Chinese government’s resource allocation priorities and seize opportunities to adjust and expand their businesses accordingly. Other factors include

Chinese government plays a very important role

Guan Wang, Co-Founder and CEO, Learnable

The Chinese government is playing a more important role than other governments, requiring entrepreneurs and start-ups to understand the market from a broader perspective.

For example, Chinese venture capital and funds mostly come from government-related sources, so some sectors will develop faster than others.

Made in China 2025 Initiative Offers Incentives

Shan You, Senior Vice President, Smardaten Technologies

The Chinese government plays an important role in shaping the startup ecosystem through policies, regulations and support programs.

Initiatives such as the Made in China 2025 plan and various innovation parks provide incentives and resources to foster entrepreneurship.

‘Robot + plan presented clear development goals

Mr. Feng Xiaobing, CEO of Beijing Botsing Technology

At the beginning of this year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China and 17 other ministries and committees jointly released the “Robot + Application Action Implementation Plan” as an example, clarifying the development goals and scenarios of manufacturing robots in 2025. presentation.

This means that with the advent of the “robot +” era, robots will be applied more extensively, and manufacturing robots will bring great development opportunities.

As a robotics innovation start-up company, the introduction of this policy has made us even more determined and confident to take this path.

Support for renewable energy opens up opportunities

Charlotte Wang, Chief Executive Officer, EQuota Energy

The government will lead in subsidy support for renewable energy development and direct and indirect social considerations from the perspective of residents on the impact on start-ups.

We see these as opportunities, tailoring our strategy to factors such as involving government and state-owned enterprise policies in our market planning, and working with various stakeholders to establish an understanding of our impact consequences. Communicate.

Impressive speed of innovation and work culture

Honghao Deng, CEO of Butlr Technologies

China’s most successful unicorns are likely to survive more critical feedback and fiercer competition. This has resulted in a remarkable speed of innovation and an incredible work culture.

Within Butlr, I’ve always been impressed with how quickly the Shenzhen team builds prototypes and refines the product based on feedback. That’s why we invested in a team in Shenzhen for hardware prototyping.

China is also adopting new products and putting them into practice faster than the rest of the world. We have experienced some of the earliest implementations in China in green building and elderly care use cases.

A high-growth environment leads to optimism.”

Dr. Xinhong Chen, CEO of Electroder

The size of the Chinese economy is growing rapidly, making it the second largest economy. As GDP expands by 8%, tech firms will outperform and start-ups will have to seek even higher growth than incumbents. Speed ​​to produce solid results is therefore very important.

Moreover, given that this high-growth environment has been sustained for decades, optimism is justified, and companies are inclined to believe the impossible elsewhere.

Intense competition and massive feedback lead to innovation speed

The world’s most populous companies face intense competition and critical user feedback.

This leads companies to quickly iterate on lean startup thinking, learning from real-world experiments and focusing on prototyping the bare minimum viable product in the market to stay ahead of the competition.

It is also a market that, if a product wins the competition and is successfully validated by customers, gains strong momentum and expands and grows at breakneck speed.

China’s ‘Kandi’ concept could play a pivotal role for startups

“Guanxi” is a Chinese term that refers to the concept of personal connections and relationships, especially in business and social contexts, and the startup world is no exception.

As in any other business situation, guanxi may make or break deals and influence decisions, negotiations and partnerships. Establishing and maintaining a guanxi can lead to better business opportunities, access to key decision makers, and resolution of disputes.

“Kansai is important for building strong ties”

Terrence Lui, Chief Executive Officer, Valadise

In the Chinese startup ecosystem, unique cultural factors influence the procurement system for market entry. Relationships play an important role, and startups are expected to build strong ties with their customers and stakeholders.

Government policies have a significant impact on procurement, so understanding local preferences, market dynamics and fierce competition is critical. Localization and adaptation strategies are key to successfully entering the Chinese market.

“Building relationships is very important.”

Shan You, Senior Vice President, Smardaten Technologies

Building and maintaining strong relationships with partners, investors and government officials is highly valued. Smardaten leverages guanxi’s strong connections with digital, technology companies, and public sector leaders to quickly establish a solid foundation for case studies.

Other environmental factors and social phenomena that have made the innovation landscape unique in China and Hong Kong are also mentioned.

Other benefits of China’s innovation ecosystem

Strong climate change policies, ambitious growth targets, and the technological savvy of the public are also benefiting startups and others working with China’s innovation ecosystem.

Climate and economic growth are top priorities

François Ammann, CEO, Akila Information

In China, both aggressive climate change policies and ambitious economic growth targets are top priorities and are not seen as mutually exclusive.

The World Economic Forum’s Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution brings together stakeholders around the world to accelerate the adoption of transparent and inclusive AI, so that technology can be deployed in a safe, ethical and responsible manner. to

Combining these policies with social phenomena such as increasing urbanization, declining fertility rates, and improving education systems results in more buildings needing maintenance, operations and sustainable optimization, and fewer people to keep them running. situation arises.

This is where smart buildings, digital twins and artificial intelligence technologies become important. The need to find a balance between productivity, growth and sustainability has made China an ideal place to do what we are doing with Aquiras, and we are taking drastic steps to find that balance. I would like to actively try new ideas.

China’s integration of technology into everyday life is unparalleled

Gary Ng, CEO of viAct

The integration of technology into everyday life is unparalleled, providing fertile ground for tech start-ups to grow, as well as its origins in Hong Kong (SAR), making it a lucrative market. Aggressive government actions such as policies, targeted investments and regulatory flexibility have played a key role in shaping the trajectory of ecosystems.

Apart from this, Hong Kong’s welcoming environment, with its thriving economy, business-friendly policies, multicultural society, linguistic advantages and networking opportunities, attracts talent for remote work.

