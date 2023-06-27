Google is experimenting with Instant Games on YouTube





Google may be considering YouTube as its next platform to enter the video game market. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the former Stadia shepherd was experimenting with a feature called “playables” available on YouTube via web browsers and mobile apps.

The platform is currently being tested with casual games like Stack Bounce, a recreation of the classic game Brick Breaker.

The news comes five months after the company shut down Google Stadia, where it previously focused on managing gaming platforms.

Stadia’s then-vice president Phil Harrison said that developers who shipped games on the platform praised the company’s approach to sharing revenue from streamed titles, but that the platform was a platform that users “supported”. I couldn’t get it,” he said.

Shortly after announcing the closure of Stadia, Google showed continued interest in investing in games streamed over the cloud, announcing three Chromebooks optimized for platforms such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. bottom.

Google is already experimenting with ‘instant games’

Google’s pivot to the video game market is interesting. That’s because Google already has a division dedicated to ready-to-play instant games: the HTML5 platform Gamesnacks.

Gamesnacks is now located within Google’s advertising division, so it’s unclear if the company’s engineers and employees are involved in promoting Playables. However, there are related market overlaps. Both game snacks and playables are platforms purpose-built to engage players in quick, casual game matches at the touch of a button.

Looking at Playables’ business case, the contrast between the two platforms makes for an interesting comparison. The growth of game snacks in countries such as Brazil, India and China is largely due to two factors. One, the rise of his low-spec mobile devices brought new users into the mobile market, and the other, the global rise of “super apps” such as his Gojek and his WeChat. These apps act as a one-stop-shop on your phone, facilitating texting, e-commerce, and gaming.

Super apps are not as prevalent in markets like the US or Europe, and given the feasibility of such products (not to mention giving app developers control of the market), some Tech companies may be looking for ways to make a statement. A slice of that pie.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has bluntly toyed with plans to turn the social media platform into an application called “X.”

Google owning Android may not mean the company needs to pursue its own fully functional super app, but the addition of Instant Games to YouTube brings the platform closer to that realm. There is no doubt. Today, YouTube is a host for short-form videos, a live TV platform, and a music streaming platform. Integrations with Google Pay and other Google services may eventually fill that gap.

Playables features may help retain regular YouTube users, and extensions may come through YouTube Premium.

