



After two years of global economic shock, the EU continues to fight back. On June 20, the European Commission unveiled its draft European Economic and Security Strategy, in which President Ursula von der Leyen responded to an increasingly contested geopolitical world characterized by a changing nature of risks. presented as a measure.

Brussels’ vision focuses on diversifying supply chains and increasing technological competitiveness in key areas such as semiconductors and clean technology measures aimed at reducing exposure to China, Russia, etc. However, cybersecurity is also incorporated as an important economic security pillar.

Wisely, the EU executive has included partnerships as a core priority of its cybersecurity approach, especially in research and innovation. In this area, the EU has a range of key allies that are learning from the EU and leading the way in working together as they seek to develop secure and prosperous economies in the face of evolving technological threats.

A double-edged sword of technology

New next-generation technologies are creating huge opportunities while also increasing cybersecurity risks. In fact, two-thirds of businesses have faced a ransomware attack in the past year, and financial losses related to cybercrime will grow from just under $8.5 trillion last year to a staggering $11 trillion by 2023. It is projected to soar to the dollar.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are largely leading this double-edged sword, with criminals leveraging these advanced technologies to undermine economic security.

For example, AI-powered deepfakes and malware are now commonly used for identity theft, but the proliferation of IoT has led to a surge in the number of connected devices, creating new vulnerabilities for malicious hackers to exploit. is occurring.

Failure to prioritize cybersecurity can have a very negative impact on the economy, as Tangerine Africa CIO Dr. Samuel Mbonu writes, with the assessment given by Malaysian tech entrepreneur Ganesh Kumar Bhangar. He also shares, rightly pointing out that “building a resilient digital economy means building robust cybersecurity defenses.” In short, his cybersecurity innovations, such as his solutions using AI, machine learning and blockchain technology for real-time cyberattacks and digital transaction protection, are more important than ever.

Indian Government Drives Innovation Across the Country

Few countries recognize this urgency more than India. In recent years, the Government of India’s multidisciplinary National Cyber-Physical Systems Mandate has established 25 innovation hubs, some of which are dedicated to developing critical cybersecurity solutions.

For example, the AI4ICPS Hub, established by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, strengthens the country’s technical and skill capabilities in AI and machine learning through collaborative research and startup incubators to create the products needed to keep pace with cybercriminals. is supporting

Meanwhile, the C3i Innovation Hub at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, which opened in 2021, has become the country’s first center dedicated to developing cybersecurity solutions for anti-drone, blockchain and intrusion detection technologies. Since its inception, C3i has created 30 new technologies and 54 products, supported 40 startups and 33 R&D projects, trained over 300 talents, and created over 900 jobs. From real-time cyberthreat visualization to malicious hacker decoy solutions, the center contributes significantly to enhancing India’s economic security.

Importantly, India’s public sector leadership in cyber innovation has laid the foundation for a thriving private sector ecosystem. Many international cybersecurity companies such as Trellix, CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks have recognized this government-led innovation and have established a strong footprint in India, offering cutting edge AI, machine learning and IoT based security solutions. is developing.

Switzerland’s private-sector-led, community-based approach

Beyond India’s state-led national approach, Switzerland is proving that even a much smaller country can outperform its own weight with localized innovation led by the private sector.

Prilly-based security leader SICPA made headlines this month with the launch of its Unlimittrust campus, billed as the world’s first innovation hub dedicated to the trust economy. A longtime industry leader in high-tech security inks and anti-smuggling tracking solutions, the SICPA campus reflects a desire to create a safer and more trustworthy world for all through collaboration, especially as the pace of innovation accelerates. said the university’s president, Philipp Amon. explained.

The UnlimitedTrust campus will bring together a wide range of public and private innovation stakeholders, including SICPA employees, young start-ups and SMEs, multinationals, leading universities and the Vaud municipality, to provide security research, development and training. Dedicated. The authentication technology you need to secure your digital economy.

According to Jean-Jacques de Dardel, president of the trust economy foundation set up by SICPA, new technologies are causing a loss of trust, which Swiss parliamentarian Guy Parmelin says is good for democracy and the economy. thinking. Mr. Palmerin and Mr. Christel Luisier, President of the Vaud cantonal parliament, praised the campus in their inaugural address.

With this strong public sector backing and 35 companies already employing 600 workers on the ground, the UnlimitedTrust campus is poised to become a leading force in the Trust Valley innovation ecosystem in the Lake Geneva region. .

UK-Israel ambitious international cooperation

Meanwhile, the UK and Israel show potential for international cybersecurity cooperation. In March, the two governments announced a technology, trade and investment program aimed at strengthening partnerships in these areas, supported by a new innovation funding program worth 20 million, including a UK-Israel research and development cooperation program. , signed an agreement on cybersecurity.

As talent is essential to keep up with increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals, the UK and Israel are focusing on skills and start-up partnerships to strengthen their resilience to cyberthreats. For example, Cheltenham’s Golden Valley development, which is growing into a core of UK cybersecurity innovation, features prominent Israeli start-ups and investments, as well as cooperation with Tel Aviv to develop a cyber hub in Beersheba.

Cheltenham now has the world’s largest private cybersecurity lab, according to founding company IOActive, and Beersheba is getting a big boost with the launch of the Lenovo Cybersecurity Innovation Center, founded by Lenovo and Ben-Gurion University in the Negev. These two cities of hers seemed poised to be the center of this promising British-Israeli cooperation.

Interventions that foster this kind of innovation are expected to be beneficial to the EU as it develops its nascent economic security strategy.

The golden thread running through the world’s leading cybersecurity innovation initiative is effective cross-sectoral collaboration, so Brussels understands the situation well and is well positioned to protect the block economy in this hostile environment. It is necessary to make sure that the partnership is concluded.

