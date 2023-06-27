Scientists say we should act now to prevent uncontrolled increases in carbon emissions from computational science





Scientists at Cambridge are using computational science to power discoveries ranging from unraveling the mysteries of the universe to developing therapies to fight cancer to improving our understanding of the human genome. However, it has set principles on how it can be made environmentally sustainable.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge School of Public Health and Primary Care wrote in Nature Computational Science that the scientific community must act now to prevent the uncontrolled increase in the carbon footprint of data science and computational science as data science. He argues that action must be taken. Algorithm usage increases.

Dr. Rock Ranelong, Research Fellow in Biomedical Data Science and Postdoctoral Fellow at Jesus University, Cambridge, said: Science has changed our understanding of the world around us and has brought enormous benefits to society. However, this has significant environmental impacts and is not always well understood. As scientists, like people working in all fields, it is important to do everything we can to reduce the carbon footprint of our research so that the benefits of our discoveries do not outweigh the environmental costs.

Recent studies have begun to explore the impact of scientific research on the environment, initially focusing on scientific conferences and laboratories. For example, at the Fall 2019 American Geophysical Union conference, it was estimated that 80,000 tonnes of CO2e* (tCO2e) would be emitted, equivalent to the average weekly emissions of the city of Edinburgh, UK. The annual carbon footprint of a typical life sciences laboratory is estimated at around 20 tCO2e.

But there is one aspect of research that is often overlooked that can have a significant impact on the environment. high performance and cloud computing.

In 2020, the information and communication technology sector is estimated to account for 1.8% to 2.8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, surpassing aviation (1.9%). In addition to the environmental impact of power usage, hardware manufacturing, and disposal, there are also concerns about data center water usage and land area.

Professor Michael Inouye said: While the environmental impact of wet labs is more immediately apparent, the algorithmic impact is less clear and often underestimated. New hardware, low-energy data centers, and more efficient high-performance computing systems can help mitigate that impact, but the growing prevalence of artificial intelligence and data science is more generally It means those carbon footprints could grow exponentially in the coming years if we don’t act now.

To help address this issue, the team developed a set of principles embodied in GREENER (Governance, Responsibility, Estimation, Energy) to enable the computational science community to lead in sustainable research practice. impact, new collaborations, education and research). Maximizing the benefits of computational science benefits both humanity and the environment.

governance and responsibility

Everyone involved in computational science has a role to play in making the field more sustainable. Ensuring transparency and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is a step that requires personal and organizational responsibility.

For example, the institution itself can be key in ensuring that procurement decisions consider both the manufacturing and operational footprint of hardware purchases, as well as the management and expansion of a centralized data infrastructure. His IT team at the High Performance Computing (HPC) Center plays a key role both in terms of training and helping scientists monitor the carbon footprint of their work. Principal Investigators can encourage teams to think about this issue and provide access to appropriate training. Funding bodies can influence researchers by requiring carbon footprint estimates to be included in funding applications.

Estimate and report algorithm energy consumption

Computational carbon footprint estimation and monitoring identifies inefficiencies and opportunities for improvement.

User-level metrics are important for understanding environmental impact and promoting personal responsibility. Especially in academia, the economic cost of performing computations is often negligible, and scientists may be under the impression that computational power is unlimited and insignificant. Quantifying the carbon footprint of individual projects helps raise awareness of the real costs of research.

Addressing energy and tangible impact through new collaborations

Carbon intensity, or minimizing the carbon footprint of electricity generation, is one of the most immediate ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This could involve transferring calculations to low-carbon environments and countries, but this should be done with equity in mind. Carbon emissions can vary by as much as three orders of magnitude between top and bottom performing high-income countries (0.10 gCO2e/kWh in Iceland to 770 gCO2e/kWh in Australia).

User device footprint is also a factor. By one estimate, nearly three-quarters (72%) of the energy footprint in streaming video to laptops comes from laptops, of which 23% is used for transmission, with only We found it to be only 5%. data center.

Another important consideration is data storage. The carbon footprint of storing data depends on many factors, but storing 1 terabyte of data for a year has a lifecycle footprint of around 10 kg CO2e. This problem is exacerbated by duplicating such datasets in order for each institution, and possibly each research group, to have a copy. Large (hyperscale) data centers are expected to be more energy efficient, but they can also drive unnecessary increases in the scale of computing (the rebound effect).

Education and research

Education is essential to raise awareness of various stakeholder issues. Incorporating sustainability into computational training courses is a tangible first step towards reducing our carbon footprint. Investing in research that fosters innovation in environmentally sustainable computational science is an important role for funders and institutions to play.

A recent study found that the most widely used programming languages ​​in research, such as R and Python, tended to be the least energy efficient, prompting an internal effort to ensure that the algorithms used were efficiently implemented. emphasizes the importance of training research software engineers. . There is also the potential to better understand and monitor how your coding choices impact your carbon footprint, allowing you to use your current tools more effectively.

Dr Ranulong said: “Computational scientists have a real opportunity to lead in the field of sustainability, but this comes with a change in our culture and the way we work.” Increased transparency, awareness, training and resources It will be necessary to improve the quality of life and improve policies.

Cooperation, open science, and equitable access to low-carbon computing facilities are also important. We need to make sure sustainable solutions work for everyone. This is because sustainable solutions often do little for the people in low- and middle-income countries most affected by climate change.

Professor Inouye added that “everyone in the field, from funders to journals, institutions and even individuals, has an important role to play and can make a positive impact themselves.” We have a great opportunity to make change, but the time is ticking.

This research was conducted in collaboration with key stakeholders including Health Data Research UK, EMBL-EBI, Wellcome and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

*CO2e (or CO2 equivalent) summarizes the global warming impact of various greenhouse gases and is a standard measure of carbon dioxide emissions, although its accuracy is subject to debate. I have.

References: Lannelongue L, Aronson HEG, Bateman A, et al. Greener Principles for Environmentally Sustainable Computational Science. Nat Computing Science 2023;3(6):514-521. Doi: 10.1038/s43588-023-00461-y

