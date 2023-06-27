British Plastics Federation selected as Interplas 2023 speaker





Major industry events present curated agendas filled with insightful conversations from industry experts in the plastics space.

Interplas is pleased to announce the official program schedule for its highly anticipated exhibition and conference. Held at the NEC in Birmingham from 26-28 September 2023, Interplas will bring together the brightest minds and thought leaders in the UK plastics industry.

With more than 40 sessions and more than 70 speakers to present, the conference promises to offer an engaging line-up of sessions that will provide visitors with the latest insights through thought-provoking presentations and dynamic panels. It has been. Conference sessions: ‘Designing Plastics: Materials of the Future’, ‘The Future of UK Plastics’, ‘The Road to Net Zero and the Circular Economy’, ‘Digitalisation for Sustainable Manufacturing’ and ‘Diversity in Plastics’ , “Research and Development of Plastics,” etc.

This year’s agenda highlights include:

Digitization for sustainable manufacturing:

Importance of Industry 4.0 to UK plastics industry for Jaguar Land Rover Data-driven all-electric injection molding for sustainable plastic products Bloom in Box

The Path to Net Zero and the Circular Economy:

What the industry is doing to tackle plastic pollution Plastic Bank Key tips for plastic processors to achieve net zero tangram technology

The future of UK plastics:

Big discussions: Reshoring and contract manufacturing panel in partnership with UK Plastics & Rubber magazine Innovation Change in polymer sector panel in partnership with UK Circular Plastics Network and Innovation UK KTN

The introductory stage will complement the Interplas Insights Conference, providing further professional insight into the future of plastics technology and technical know-how. A wide range of topics will be covered, including molding and molding, materials, automation, software, testing and inspection.

Throughout the event, attendees will have a unique opportunity to meet influential speakers in a supportive environment for beginners. To enhance onsite networking, the official event app will add the ability to provide personal recommendations using an AI-powered matching algorithm. In addition, there will be a dedicated networking area next to the conference theater.

Charlotte Chambers, group marketing and conference manager at Interplas said: “He has one goal in mind when he organizes conferences: to ensure that attendees are provided with content that challenges and inspires them to address the challenges we face. to do.” A rapidly changing industry. We are excited to announce the September conference line-up, including a range of engaging discussions and interactive sessions.

Interplas 2023 will take place from 26th to 28th September at NEC’s Halls 3A and 4 in Birmingham, UK. The entire conference program can be viewed here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/latest-medtech-events-and-expo-news/british-plastics-federation-amongst-speakers-confirmed-for-i/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos