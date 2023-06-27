The Morning After: Judgment Against Google Pixel Fold





Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series is the undisputed champion of large flexible phones. However, it retains that title by default outside of China. With his Pixel Fold, Google has created a foldable challenger that directly addresses some of Samsung’s (and foldable’s) weaknesses. Google says it already has more than 50 first-party apps optimized for use on devices like the Pixel Fold. Some of the enhancements we’ve seen so far, such as tabletop mode for YouTube. But it’s made by the same company that makes Android, so it has more features. This includes third-party his apps such as WhatsApp that let you share images from Google Photos by simply dragging and dropping.

Engadget

According to Engadgets’ Sam Rutherford, the Pixel Folds’ clever hinges and slim chassis make them easy to use and carry, while their wide body makes the phone’s outside screen much more accessible. With a better camera and UI tweaks to make multitasking a little easier, the Pixel Fold is more than good enough for Samsung’s Z Fold 4. The biggest challenge is its $1,799 price tag. Read the full review here.

Matt Smith

The Greatest Story You May Have Missed

Best Free Games of 2023

Lucid to power Aston Martin’s future EV

Urtopia’s Chord e-bike aims to combine technology and style

Virgin Galactic to begin commercial spaceflight on June 29

5G Deadline May Suspend Some U.S. Flights Starting July 1

Biden administration finally launches $42 billion broadband plan

The Morning After is more than just a newsletter, it's also a daily podcast.

Users can choose from Basic, Standard or Premium tiers with ads.

Netflix has announced that it will be removing the Basic plan option for Canadian subscribers. If you are already on the Basic Her plan, you don’t have to worry about being removed from that plan, but you can go back to that plan if you choose to move to another option or close your account. You can not. In Canada, the basic tier costs $9.99 per month (CAD), while the ad-supported basic tier, launched last year, costs $5.99. With the decision to remove the basic option, streamers are driving more customers to an ad-riddled viewing experience. It’s paying off for the company: In the first quarter of 2023, Netflix found that its basic plan with ads made more revenue per user than its standard plan.

Your local warehouse may deliver your package to your door.

Amazon is launching a new hub delivery system that uses small businesses in 23 states, including California, New York and Washington, to complete shipments to customers. These companies need secure storage and need to deliver an average of 30 packages every day, excluding major holidays. Amazon he introduced the “I Have Space” system in India in 2015 and expanded it to both Japan and Spain. His U.S. pilot program, which began at the end of 2020, was focused on improving deliveries to rural customers. The new system will cover over 20 major cities, including Boston, New York City and Los Angeles.

This plan costs $8/month or $60/year.

Engadget

Meta is creating its own subscription service like Xbox Game Pass for VR titles. Meta Quest+ gives users access to “the best titles on the platform” for $8/month or $60/year. This subscription is available for Quest 2 and Quest Pro starting today. When that headset comes out this fall, it will come to the Quest 3 as well. His first two are the hit first-person shooters Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995. Like PlayStation Plus Essential, you’ll still have access to the games as long as you’re a member.

An early version is planned for the Lunar Gateway Space Station.

Didn’t 2001: A Space Odyssey teach us anything? yes. NASA is developing an AI chat system that will allow an astronaut to use his ChatGPT-like interface in natural language to perform maneuvers, experiments, and more.

NASA aims to deploy the system on the Lunar Gateway, a space station that orbits the moon and supports NASA’s Artemis mission. Using a natural language interface, astronauts can ask for advice on experiments and perform maneuvers without reading complicated manuals.

