Google asks websites not to abuse Topics API The Register





Google plans to ship the Topics API when Chrome 115 arrives on July 12th. The API will allow advertisers to target netizens with ads tailored to their personal interests without violating people’s privacy.

And to prevent these privacy issues, ad giants are asking advertisers to promise not to abuse this ad-targeting mechanism.

Last May, Alexandre Gilotte, senior data scientist and software engineer at ad platform company Criteo, started a GitHub issue discussion about a fingerprinting attack against a Topics API that could be used to identify individuals online. explained the possibility of

Last Thursday, Josh Karlin, technical lead and manager of Google’s Privacy Sandbox project, put an end to a year-long debate as Google prepares to make Topics available in Chrome next month. rice field.

“Since this discussion, we have added a requirement to Chrome that developers register to use our APIs and prove they are not abusing the APIs,” he wrote. “This is not a technical solution, but I believe it will go a long way in solving this problem. I’m closing for now.”

However, whether other browser makers will support this API is an open question. Mozilla, makers of Firefox, and Apple, makers of Safari, have both indicated their opposition to Topics’ proposal.

I don’t know how to make this work well from a privacy point of view

“Basically, I have absolutely no idea how to make this work from a privacy perspective,” Martin Thomson, a prominent Mozilla engineer, said in response to Karlin’s request for an official statement.

“The API provides less information, but we believe this is more likely to make the information less useful to advertisers than to meaningfully protect privacy. It is difficult to identify specific ways to improve “

Anne van Kesteren, who works on web standards at Apple, listed 10 API issues and declared iGiant to be against APIs. She said she “doesn’t think APIs should expose cross-site data about user browsing behavior.” “We have been working in the opposite direction for 10 years, splitting the data by top-level sites.”

Google abandoned its former interest-based API, Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), last year, but is still developing Topics after completing its already delayed third-party cookie deprecation. Because we need something that enables based advertising. Q3 2024.

How the API works

The Topics API is one of several potentially privacy-preserving proposals for handling digital advertising after the end of support for third-party cookies. Part of what Google calls its privacy sandbox, Topics provides a mechanism for serving ads that correspond to a web user’s presumed interests.

Basically, when a user visits a website and the website wants to display an ad, the website executes some JavaScript code (or checks the request header Sec-Browsing-Topics) and selects from some classification Get a list of up to 3 topics. 100 interest categories derived from the user’s past visits to her website. This allows the site to display advertisements that it believes are relevant to the known interests of the visitor.

Vinay Goel, Product Director of Google’s Privacy Sandbox, said: “With Topics, your browser tells you what you’re most interested in that week based on your browsing history, such as ‘Fitness’ or ‘Travel & Transportation’. will decide on some topics for last year.

“Topics are only stored for 3 weeks, and old topics are deleted. Topics are selected entirely on your device, without going through an external server such as a Google server. When you visit participating sites, topics are We will only select three topics, one from each, and share data from the past three weeks with the site and its advertising partners.”

The API may also return random topics.In browsers that support Topic, such as the upcoming Chrome 115, the web page calls the API like this

const topic = await document.browsingTopics();

It might return an array formatted like this

[{‘configVersion’: String, ‘modelVersion’: String, ‘taxonomyVersion’: String, ‘topic’: Number, ‘version’: String}]

where “number” corresponds to a predefined numbered classification of interests. The value “1” refers to “/Arts & Entertainment” and the number 277 refers to “/Jobs & Education/Education/Foreign Language Study”.

With that information, the web page code can request topic-related ads. This will allow the advertiser to pay a premium to reach the desired audience, thus ideally attracting more of her web visitors and generating more revenue.

Gilotte’s concern is that web publishers could implement the Topics API by embedding the required JavaScript in multiple websites, building a fingerprint identifier based on how the website behaves to users. It is a matter of nature.

The Topics API has a “monitoring” requirement, revealing a visitor’s interest in a topic only if the site has previously received data for that topic category. Thus, a script on a web page that observes users visiting news sites can learn that users are familiar with news, but not that they are interested in things like shopping.

This rule, which Google calls a “per-caller filtering requirement,” may help Google more than small businesses with less visibility into their web visits, allowing them to see whether or not their site has seen the topic. It can be abused to get a little bit of entropy.

With enough entropy bits, you could get a fingerprint talking about dozens of websites over weeks of observation. According to Mozilla’s Thomson, on 20 bits he is capable of 1 in a million differentiation.And he elaborates on his concerns in his paper [PDF] It was published in January under the title “Proposals for Privacy Analysis of Google Topics.”

“We conclude that Topics has serious and structural privacy issues that are difficult to fix,” Thomson wrote.

Google response

To address some of the concerns that have arisen, Carlin and other Googlers argue Topics offers better privacy than third-party cookies, which offer less privacy. In April he and ten colleagues published a paper [PDF] I will outline the mathematics for evaluating that claim.

And earlier this month, Google announced some changes to the Topics API.

The new taxonomy of topics of interest is now 469 instead of the previous 349. This is smaller than the IAB Audience Taxonomy, which includes about 1,500 topics according to Google. About 280 categories with a commercial focus were added, such as athletic apparel, mattresses, and luxury travel, while 160 less profitable categories, such as civil engineering and equestrian, were removed.

“We decided to limit the size of the taxonomies to prevent re-identification risk,” explained Leeron Israel, Product Manager for Google’s Privacy Sandbox.

According to Israel, Google also plans to allow users to block certain topics. “This means that users can narrow down the set of available topics of interest by removing selected topics,” he said. “Expected by early next year, this change will give users even more control over their privacy and make the Topics API even easier to use.”

Mozilla remains unconvinced.

“We are not keen on building features that reveal people’s browsing history,” a company spokesperson told The Register in an email.

“Google is happy to use low levels of noise to provide a sense of privacy. Randomizing the data at a rate of 1 in 20 may dilute the effectiveness of the ads, but the re-specified It is not very comforting to those who have been affected.” With that information. “

Obviously there is an off switch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/06/27/google_tweaks_topics_api_ahead/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos