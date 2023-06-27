Will weak investment threaten the growth of Israel’s high-tech industry?





The high-tech sector has emerged as the largest and fastest-growing industry in the Israeli economy over the past decade, according to the Innovation Agency’s recent State of Israel’s High-tech Industry 2023 report. The sector has seen impressive growth, becoming a major driver of Israeli exports and a significant contributor to the country’s GDP. However, the report also highlights some of the challenges currently facing the industry.

The report reveals that the high-tech sector accounts for the largest share of Israel’s exports, with the highest growth in employee numbers and wages. From one of the fastest growing industries, he has transformed into the nation’s largest employer. The average annual growth rate of high-tech employees is 6.3%, representing a triple growth rate in the high-tech sector compared to 2.2% for the economy as a whole. Most of the job growth in recent years has come from technical jobs rather than non-technical jobs.

In 2022, the high-tech sector will account for 18.1% of Israel’s GDP, making it the largest sector in terms of economic output. Over the past decade, the sector’s output has more than doubled, reaching NIS 290 billion in 2022.

The wage gap is widening further

Despite the industry’s success, the wage gap in Israel continues to widen. In 2022, the average salary in the high-tech industry was 28,385 NIS, more than 2.7 times higher than the average salary in other economies. Moreover, labor productivity in the high-tech sector was nearly twice as high as in the economy as a whole. However, productivity levels in other sectors such as finance, insurance services and utilities were even higher.

The report highlights that 91% of research and development (R&D) in Israel is carried out by the private sector, the highest proportion among OECD countries. Israel’s government funding for R&D is the lowest among OECD countries, accounting for just 9% of the country’s R&D spending. Moreover, more than 50% of his R&D in Israel is funded by foreign sources, mostly foreign capital.

Investments could plummet

Investment in Israeli startups has grown significantly, raising nearly $95 billion between 2013 and early 2023, making Israel the sixth-largest global hub for funding. However, the report also notes a decline in investment from the second half of 2022 onwards. By 2022, investment in startups will drop by almost half, with preliminary data for 2023 showing a continued downward trend. This decline in investment has raised concerns about Israel’s high-tech industry and its future growth.

The decline of Israel’s tech sector is further reflected in stock market performance. Israeli tech companies show negative earnings compared to NASDAQ companies. The Tel Aviv Technology Index fell while the Nasdaq market recovered and tech stocks rose. The trend, combined with job cuts in the industry, indicates a difficult time for Israel’s tech industry.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Agency, said: In the past, he tells us, usually two quarters after a stock market recovery began, Israel’s tech industry would also see an increase in capital raising and hiring, as reflected in a rise in the Nasdaq index. Given the rise in the Nasdaq since the beginning of the year, under normal circumstances, I would expect an increase in funding and employment in Israel over the summer, and I really hope that will happen. “

The report highlights that the coming months will be crucial for Israel’s high-tech industry. Historically, stock market recoveries have led to increased capital funding and employment in the tech sector. But unless a significant reversal occurs, investment in Israeli startups and declining workforce numbers are expected to continue this year, signaling a possible divergence between Israeli tech industry and global trends.

Despite the challenges, Israel is still a prominent startup hub on a global scale. The country has her third-largest number of globally funded technology companies, with software-related sectors, fintech and cybersecurity leading the way. Israel’s high-tech sector is a major contributor to the country’s exports, and Israel has the highest national spending on research and development as a percentage of GDP among OECD countries.

Ami Appelbaum, chairman of the Israel Innovation Agency, acknowledged the challenges facing Israel’s high-tech industry due to global economic factors and declining capital raised, while expressing concern for Israeli companies. highlighted recent warnings from credit rating agencies. The economy is deteriorating in the face of the government’s judicial reform proposals.

“Concerns about Israel’s corporate structure and warnings from global rating agencies will continue until 2022 due to the suspension of massive capital inflows provided by governments around the world to stimulate markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It added to the complex global economic period that began in 2016, which was followed by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, global supply chain challenges, and rising global inflation and interest rates. has caused serious difficulties for Israel’s high-tech industry, resulting in a 70% decline in capital raised in Israel,” he said.

“At the same time, innovation is intensifying exponentially and will determine which countries lead in national and economic resilience. Three areas of innovation are on the cusp of a period that is about to transform the world as we know it, and the need to maintain Israel’s homeland resilience makes it difficult for Israel to innovate in any of these areas. We cannot afford to delay and fall behind,” concluded Appelbaum. “This is a time of great economic and social crisis, but it is also a time of opportunity if we navigate it wisely.”

