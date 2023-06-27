Reddit search hack finds Google users ‘not very happy’





Google users have added reddit to their search queries for years. We hope that an in-depth conversation on our social media site will give you more specific answers than Google’s regular search results list.

The ongoing user rebellion on Reddit has thwarted that ruse by keeping many of these conversations private, and Google now believes that the chaos on another site is hurting its own search engine. is aware of

In the wake of the Reddit outage and subsequent problems with Google’s search engine, Google employees told executives at an all-hands meeting earlier this month what they’re doing to improve the company’s core product, search. CNBC reported that he asked if

Google’s search engine wasn’t giving users the answers they wanted, executives admitted. During the conference, Google’s senior vice president of search, Prabhakar Raghavan, wondered why Google’s search team was iteratively building something so new and somehow users were still not satisfied. Some people are, he said.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai added that users are increasingly looking for more comprehensive answers instead of a list of blue links.

On Friday, Google introduced the Perspectives feature to its search engine, allowing users to view posts and videos across the internet, including Reddit. According to a blog post published in May, Google said the feature will be rolled out for queries that may benefit from others’ experiences.

Is Google Search Under Threat?

Google worries that new AI technologies like OpenAI’s viral chatbot ChatGPT could threaten the company’s longtime dominance in internet search.

Microsoft jumped on the new technology and integrated it into its long-suffering Bing search engine. Google soon launched its own chatbot, Google Bard, and announced plans to integrate AI into a range of Google products, including search.

But Ragavan admitted at a Google all-hands meeting that generative AI like Bard won’t completely solve the company’s problems with search, and that engineers are facing emerging needs, such as the desire for more comprehensive information. need to be better dealt with, he said.

Google did not immediately respond to Fortune’s request for comment. A Google spokesperson told CNBC that the company’s current search offering meets the needs of the overwhelming majority of users, and the company is constantly improving search to meet the evolving needs of each user. said there is.

Google still dominates the Internet search market, with 93% of users using its search engine as of May, according to web analytics firm Statcounter. Microsoft’s Bing has him in second place with 3% market share.

What’s happening on Reddit?

Reddits moderators, mostly unpaid volunteers who manage the social media website’s community, are protesting the company’s new policy of charging a fee for access to data. The decision threatened to end a wide range of third-party apps and tools that interact with content submitted by users of the site.

Moderators have taken many of Reddit’s most popular communities, known as subreddits, to the public for protest purposes, initially for 48 hours and then for longer after business executives refused to change course. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said in an interview that the company does not intend to negotiate business decisions and that users find the widespread protests annoying.

Many subreddits have since reopened, though some moderators claim this happened because the reddit threatened to replace the subreddits with more flexible volunteers, ultimately forcing the community to reopen. .

Moderators on Monday signed an open letter asking Reddit to allow the app to return to the platform at an affordable price and to appoint volunteer advocates. Reddit, meanwhile, has promised to make its accessibility tools available in its official app.

Reddit is reportedly planning an IPO later this year.

