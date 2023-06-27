Tech Alpharetta Approves $95,000 in City Funds | Alpharetta and Roswell News





Alpharetta, Georgia — Alpharetta officials on June 20 approved $95,000 in funding for Tech Alpharetta, an economic resource that fosters tech startups.

At its regular meeting, the Development Agency unanimously approved an agreement with the city to distribute funds to support the organization through the 2024 fiscal year beginning July 1.

The agency was established by the city in 2012 as the Alpharetta Technical Commission to take advantage of the city’s surge in technology companies. Rebranded as Tech Alpharetta in 2017 and now an independent nonprofit, it still receives annual funding from the city.

In 2015, the city gave Tech Alpharetta $37,500 in grants, a 120% increase in funding the following year. To date, the organization has received approximately $980,000 from the city, and a city-owned office on Webb Bridge Road has been provided free of charge.

Tech Alpharettas services include innovation centers, startup incubators, thematic events, city officials, technology experts, and strategy committees made up of industry leaders who graduated from innovation centers.

Karen Cashion, president and CEO of Tech Alpharetta, said the organization had a successful financial and marketing year and exceeded its first quarter earnings forecast.

We’ve worked so hard to really be part of the entire Metro Atlanta ecosystem, the innovation ecosystem, so that our event gets promoted not just here in the Alpharetta and North Fulton areas. Cacion said. But now he has those events on Startup Atlanta’s organizational calendar so that our events can be advertised throughout Metro Atlanta, other tech startups in his incubators, and the city of Atlanta. became.

Kacsion said the group’s startups have raised more than $221 million from investors since 2015, up nearly $40 million from the total raised at the end of 2021.

She also said enrollment in the Women’s Forum STEAM Mentoring Program, a nonprofit that encourages girls at Fulton County Schools Innovation Academy to pursue careers in the field, will double this fall.

Kacion said Tech Alpharetta has created 1,188 tech and services jobs in the city and nearly 1,900 in the state since 2015.

We were going full speed ahead, said Cassion. We want to continue building this organization and continue to build jobs and new businesses for the City of Alpharetta.

While the city council approved the funding agreement at its May 1 meeting, some city council members requested more detailed year-end financial information from Tech Alpharetta in the future. City elected officials have repeatedly stressed that they want the organization to be self-sustaining in the near future.

