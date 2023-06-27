Google Doodle Honors Cameroonian Train Driver Martin Dibobe





Google Doodle today celebrates Cameroonian railway driver Martin Dibobe. Dibobe, Berlin’s first black train driver, along with 17 other Africans, petitioned the German government for independence and equal rights for the people living in the colonies.

Martin Dibobe was born in Cameroon in 1876, the son of a deputy chief, and was educated at a mission school. In 1886, Dibobe was ordered to be transported to Berlin with 100 other Africans as part of an “ethnographic exhibition”. According to DW, the purpose of the exhibition was to raise public enthusiasm for colonialism by providing a glimpse into everyday life in Africa.

For six months Dibobe lived in terrible conditions before appearing in Berlin's Treptower Park as an exhibit of African life.

Dibobe later fell in love with the daughter of her landlord and married her with the help of a pastor after the Berlin registry office refused to register the marriage. He found work in the Berlin Underground and became the city’s first black train driver. He is believed to have been sent to Cameroon in 1907 to help build a new railway line.

In 1919, after losing World War I, Germany ceded control of the colony to Britain and France under the Treaty of Versailles. Dibobe has petitioned the German government for 32 demands, including equal rights for African migrants in the country. However, the petition was ignored by the German government, Cameroon was placed under French rule, and Dibobe was denied entry in 1922. It is said that he traveled to Liberia and probably died there.

Google announced that the day’s illustrations were drawn by Berlin-based guest artist Helene Baum-Owoyele. Martin Dibobe, like many other prominent blacks in Germany, is barely mentioned in history, Owoyel said about why he chose to paint. It was meaningful to me to be able to delve deeper into his story and to know that more people would do the same after watching Doodle. “

Updated on June 27, 2023 at 7:35 AM IST

