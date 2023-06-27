



Chief investment officer Patrick Armstrong said investors should focus on trading momentum rather than worrying too much about high valuations in big tech stocks. Armstrong, who manages Purulimi AI Global Equity Strategy, acknowledged that his nearly 15% rise in his S&P 500 index this year, led by the tech sector, may be overdone. He just stressed that he has no plans to sell Big Tech. “I’ve been holding very large tech stocks that have really driven my portfolio and market returns,” Armstrong told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe on Monday. Tech stocks in the S&P 500, which make up 28% of the total index, are up 38% this year, according to FactSet data. In particular, the expected future demand for artificial intelligence-related services is driving this. .SPX YTD Mountain Meanwhile, the rest of the S&P stocks are barely profitable, with year-to-date returns he’s 1.5%. But big tech valuations have pushed the index’s average future price-to-earnings ratio up 21 times, the highest since 2004 outside the brief periods of 2018 and 2021, according to FactSet data. . Armstrong said that despite being uncomfortable with such a high valuation, he will not sell yet for two reasons. “Massive Momentum” First, Armstrong emphasized that understanding market momentum has played a key role in investment decisions, despite the volatility of many corporate and economic fundamentals. Referring to his key position in tech giants such as Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, Fortinet and ASML, Armstrong said, “There’s a lot of momentum behind them. Why would people want to own them?” I can understand the story,” he said. “The biggest mistake in my career was selling something when it got expensive, and it got even more expensive. sold many of the companies. [and] We bought them back in 2018,” he added, adding, “I’m not adamant that you have to own stocks today. thinks it’s because investors are overly comfortable with the stocks that are driving the rally: “The reason tech stocks really went up is because it’s AI-driven and a way out of a recession.” and the Fed would cut rates,” he said, adding that the narrative is starting to wane as market prices move toward higher rates for the longer term. He added that if the economy were to go into recession, the recent rally in tech stocks could become a plateau and big tech stocks could stall trying to grow to their high valuations. It may collapse, but it will just be dead money while it has to grow to the multiples that are traded, and there will be a little catch-up trading,” he said. He warned of risks to other parts of the tech sector as well. “These companies are benefiting from rising tech stocks and AI, but I don’t think the narrative is stronger than the fundamentals,” Armstrong said. He said he has short positions at electric car makers Rivian and Nio, as well as German online food delivery company Delivery Hero. Investors holding short positions profit when stock prices fall. They do this by borrowing shares from other investors and selling them quickly. Then, when the price drops, you buy back the shares and make a profit on the difference. “I’m very happy owning mega-cap stocks that generate a lot of cash flow, and I don’t think it’s a good idea to own a non-profitable tech company or a disruptive company that’s already on the cusp of growing to an incredible market cap. We’re buying back shares, but I’m not buying them,” he added.

