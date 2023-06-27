



Fort Collins, Colorado When looking for a company you can trust, check out Google Reviews.

However, leaving fake Google reviews can help a booming business by gaining 5-star reviews to increase web traffic for businesses and 1-star reviews to downgrade competitors. has become This is hurting businesses and consumers in Colorado.

At Precision Door Fort Collins, Tyler Hochman and Anna Hochman are partners in business and life, and the husband-and-wife team has built a strong business and a great reputation over the last four years. But their Google reviews told a different story.

About a year ago, I noticed a one-star review from a customer I had never heard of. Then the fake bad reviews kept trickling in.

This fake review actually paid off, lowering the company’s rating from 5 stars to 4.7.

“The higher our reputation on Google, the more likely we are to appear first when customers search for our services. This directly impacts how much traffic we bring to our business. says Anna Hockman.

Fake Google Reviews work both ways. Fake 5 star reviews promote business.

“It’s almost become a game, and it’s become very common,” said Jason Brown, a consumer advocate at Transparency Company, which helps companies identify fake reviews.

Fake Google Reviews Targeting Colorado Businesses

He said a group of Denver-area restaurants were hit with dozens of fake five-star reviews recently. One of his profiles uses a photo of Tom Cruise. But Brown said Google’s algorithms failed to catch the fakes.

“I had a very happy moment when I realized that four other garage door stores in Fort Collins were riddled with these low ratings,” Brown said, adding that fake ratings have serious consequences. Stated. “People no longer know what to believe. If the average marketer can look and say, ‘Oh, this is a fake review,’ why are tech giants better at policing it?” Are you unable to work?”

Brown noted that under pressure from the Federal Trade Commission and lawmakers, Google and Amazon are now prosecuting people accused of creating fake businesses and reviews.

“Platforms are starting to do things, but only because they are forced to do it,” Brown said.

When Contact Denver7 contacted Google about fake reviews of Precision Doors Fort Collins, the Hochmans said nine of them were removed. The company’s Google rating has returned to five stars.

“I really appreciate the spotlight on this,” said Anna Hochmann. “Not only for businesses across the country, but also for consumers who put a lot of faith in fake five-star and fake one-star products.”

Tips to eliminate fake reviews:

Look for incorrect grammar and spelling. Check profiles for celebrity photos and a few reviews about companies of the same type (garage doors, etc.). Ask very general or vague praise or criticism questions (usually real people have specific examples).

