Israeli startup capital has more than quintupled in the last decade, totaling $





In recent months, the tech industry has taken on the unfamiliar dual role of being the leader of social protests and the target of criticism. Industry executives, previously seen as “individuals interested only in technology and investment,” have shown notable social engagement in protests against judicial reform, but have been the target of criticism from reform advocates. It is also

The annual report published by the Israel Innovation Agency sheds light on the industry’s importance in global affairs and its unique nature. Although the industry has become increasingly important to the economy as a whole, it still relies heavily on private investors, most of them from abroad. In 2022, the high-tech sector will account for 18.1% of Israel’s GDP, outperforming other sectors in both contribution and growth. Ten years ago, the contribution of the high-tech industry was 50% greater than that of Israel’s second largest trade and retail sector. By 2022, that gap he has widened to 90%.

1 View gallery

hi-tech office.

(Photo: Boaz Oppenheim)

The centrality of the high-tech industry in the Israeli economy is unmatched globally. In the United States, where technology has also been a major driver of growth over the past decade, the high-tech industry accounts for only about 10% of GDP. In Europe the average is even lower, in the range of 5% to 6%. Israel, on the other hand, is at the other end of the spectrum, with 91% of its high-tech investment coming from the private sector, 80% of which comes from abroad.

Compared to other OECD countries, Israel lags behind in terms of government investment in research and development. While this reflects the maturity and level of investor interest in Israel’s ecosystem, it also puts Israel at a disadvantage in a time of slowing global economy and diminishing funding sources for investment funds. .

“Maintaining and fostering foreign investor confidence in the local high-tech sector is critical to the overall Israeli economy,” said Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority. “We have seen a significant drop in investment in recent quarters, as well as a decline in tech jobs. We are seeing an increase in capital raising and employment in Israel’s tech industry.” “Street capital markets. Given the rise in the Nasdaq since the beginning of the year, we would expect an increase in capital raising and employment in Israel over the summer.” I hope so.”

It is not clear whether the tech industry actually wants more participation in government financing. Binh believes the government should play a more active role in investing in high-risk and innovative areas such as quantum computing, food tech and climate technology. “Israel’s high-tech industry lacks sufficient diversity. 40% of companies are engaged in enterprise software, fintech and cybersecurity, and 50% of venture capital investments go to these areas,” he said. There is not enough activity by the fund in Israel.” It specializes in other areas and is looking for ways to attract new investors. “

A report from the Innovation Agency provides an in-depth analysis of the high-tech workforce. Women, ultra-Orthodox individuals and Arabs remain a significant minority, and female participation in the industry has increased only marginally over the past decade. Women make up 33.9% of her workforce, with ultra-Orthodox 3% of her and Arabs just 2%.

Israel’s industry-wide workforce is now at 14%, up from 10.6% in 2014. For the first time, the Innovation Agency also includes technical workers outside the traditional high-tech industry, such as programmers in retail chains and engineers in large companies. bank in this calculation. The report also explores the impact of the recent trend of large technology companies moving into Israel, hiring not only tech workers but also employees not traditionally in this sector, such as marketing and finance. there is

The study revealed that as companies grow, the employment multiplier, or the ratio of tech workers to non-tech workers, increases. A high employment multiplier is very important for the economy as it allows more workers to access high-paying jobs. Large software companies employ an average of 2.55 non-technical employees per development employee, while startups have a much lower hiring rate of 0.32. Growth companies, which employ his 20% of the industry’s workforce, have an average of 1.34 non-technical employees per engineer, making them the primary driver of hiring.

Although the number of tech-related employees is increasing, most of the increase over the past decade has been in technical rather than ancillary roles. In 2014, he had one non-tech employee for every tech employee. By 2022, this proportion has fallen to “half the workforce.” Another factor contributing to the rise in tech jobs is the digital transformation of non-tech industries, leading to the hiring of employees to support these processes. The number of such employees has increased by 34% over the last ten years.

The integration of high-tech workers into other sectors is changing the labor productivity index previously dominated by the tech sector. In 2022, the banking, insurance and financial industries will surpass the tech industry in terms of hourly output per employee for the first time. Productivity in the high-tech industry increased by 29%, lower than the 42% growth rate of the economy as a whole, but still ahead of his 90% of workers in other sectors.

The financial services industry stands out for its high productivity, not only due to low competition, but also thanks to streamlined processes and the integration of skilled workers. Productivity in this industry has increased by 50% over the past decade.

As of April 2023, there are 9,093 technology companies operating in Israel. Over the decade, a total of 11,865 companies were founded and raised $95 billion. This represents a five-fold increase from 2013 to early 2023, making Israel the third-largest in terms of number of companies, behind San Francisco and New York, and the sixth-largest in fundraising. However, despite the seemingly high numbers, the number of startups has declined in recent years. In 2014 and 2015 there was a record of nearly 1,400 companies being formed, but in 2021 only 728 will be formed and in 2022 it will drop further to 633. This trend is not unique to Israel, it is a global phenomenon. The Innovation Agency believes the decline is largely due to the decline of the social media and advertising sector, which has declined by 70% since 2021. Another factor is the shortage of skilled manpower and the challenges faced in competing with the conditions offered by startups. bigger companies.

Bin emphasizes that even large organizations have learned to be innovative and develop in-house startups to retain employees. Are there too many or too few startups today compared to 2014? We call on entrepreneurs to take action and build groundbreaking startups.”

One of the report’s key messages is that while Israel has become a star and a magnet for entrepreneurs and investors, many countries around the world are emulating that model. For example, in 2022 London will surpass Israel in tech employment for the first time, and Paris, which is growing rapidly, could overtake Israel in the coming years.

“Ten to fifteen years ago, most startups were born in Silicon Valley or Israel, but now developed countries around the world are emulating Israel’s model, recognizing that innovation is the key to the future economy. ‘ concluded Binh. “Everyone is competing for the same amount of venture capital, striving to offer favorable terms for entrepreneurs and employees. Today, it is relatively easy to obtain a tech work visa almost anywhere in the world. Yes, Israel must therefore remain vigilant and maintain its appeal.”

