Google Perspectives search filter offers diverse perspectives with engaging content





Google Perspectives, a search filter that surfaced content with perspectives on a query, was announced at Google I/O and is now available on mobile.

Our Perspectives filter is now available on the mobile web and Google app search (currently US/English) and it may be helpful to hear what others have to say. Find videos, images, and posts shared by people on forum sites and social media communities. More info here:… pic.twitter.com/LNZJ5K4flr

—Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 26, 2023

Perspectives filters offer searchers an alternative approach to gathering the information they need to make informed decisions.

This article explains the top content types in Google Perspectives, the effectiveness of search filters in delivering timely content, and how they appear in filtered results.

How Perspective Results Differ from Standard SERPs

Unlike standard SERPs, Perspectives combines videos, social media posts, news, Q&As, and forum discussions from selected sources to create an authentic point-of-view compilation on the topic queried.

Interestingly, after years of debate about whether social signals are ranking factors, Google now includes video views, comments and likes for social content in Perspectives search results.

Top content types from Google’s perspective

Here are the types of content searches that users see when they switch to the perspective filter, and how useful each type of content is in satisfying their queries.

youtube videos

YouTube videos by product reviewers, customers, and brands alike frequently appear in Perspectives. Search results often show the number of views, length, and elapsed time of a video, giving searchers an idea of ​​how popular, deep, and up-to-date the video is.

Screenshot from Google, June 2023 TikTok video

Less frequently than YouTube, Google combines Perspectives results with TikTok videos, along with age and number of views. As an example, Google included his TikTok videos on their own accounts about viral trends.

Screenshot from Google, June 2023 Reddit post

Reddit provides a perspective on many Google search queries. Users can almost always immediately see how old a Reddit post is and how many comments it has, assuming the post is still live.

Screenshot from Google, June 2023 Quora Posts

Posts from Quora, a popular Q&A platform, are displayed in Perspectives along with the age of the post.

Screenshot from Google, June 2023 StackOverflow Answers

In addition to Reddit and Quora posts, Perspectives shows StackOverflow answers to some technical searches with age. You can choose posts from 3 weeks ago or 13 years ago, which is especially useful if your users need the most up-to-date information.

Google screenshot (June 2023)

Tweets about your search query may appear in Perspectives filtered search results, often with the age of the Tweet and the number of likes received.

Screenshot from Google, June 2023 Instagram post

Instagram posts, like Tweets, are displayed in Perspective with the number of Instagram likes and age.

Screenshot from Google, June 2023 forum discussion

Google sometimes provides perspectives in the form of old forum posts for search queries.

Google, June 2023 blog post and news article screenshots

Google Discover provides searchers with the latest news, while Google Perspectives provides slightly outdated results for queries that might use the most up-to-date information possible.

Google Screenshot (June 2023) How to Rank from Google’s Perspective

Want your content to appear in Google Perspectives when someone searches for your business, product, service or target keyword?

Make sure to publish your content on platforms that are most likely to appear in search results using perspective filtering, such as YouTube, Reddit, and Twitter in the examples above. Aim to include optimized images and videos in most social media posts, news articles, etc. Because both typically generate the best social media engagement and stand out the most in perspective results. Promote your content to drive the social signals that Google Perspectives displays with video views, likes, comments, and other results. Consider adding a forum/discussion board to your website to build valuable user-generated content and answer frequently asked questions about your product or service.

As you can see in the example above, Google Perspectives results vary from a few days to almost 20 years old, so you can optimize your existing content by:

Make sure your targeted keywords are still the best for traffic and conversions. Add optimized images and videos to existing blog posts, forum discussions, and other editable website content to provide multiple perspectives on your products and services. Edit and optimize the title, description, thumbnail and visibility of your existing YouTube videos. Edit and optimize existing answers on Quora.

To increase your visibility in Google Perspectives, create valuable content for your ideal audience and optimize as in the example above. Once your content is published, don’t stop working on it until you’ve achieved as much social engagement as possible.

Featured Image: Frozen Tones/Shutterstock

