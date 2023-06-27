After Bard, Google’s DeepMind Expects Gemini to Really Surpass ChatGPT





DeepMind, a leading AI company owned by Google, is working on a new AI system called Gemini that could surpass the technology underpinning OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Hassabis, the company’s CEO tasked with accelerating Google’s AI efforts, told Wired that the company’s engineers used technology from the AI ​​system AlphaGo, which was the first to beat a human professional at the highly sophisticated Go board game. said to be using it.

First unveiled at the Google developer conference last month, when Google announced a number of AI projects, Gemini is a large-scale language model that works with text, similar to GPT-4, the LLM that powers ChatGPT. However, according to the report, using AlphaGo’s technique will give Gemini a new direction, enabling the ability to plan things and solve problems.

AlphaGo used a technique called reinforcement learning. This allows the software to learn from trial and error and receive feedback on its performance. This method may enable Gemini to plan and solve problems more effectively. The next big challenge for language models may be interacting more autonomously with the internet and computers. DeepMind seems to be working on it with Gemini.

But don’t expect Gemini to be packaged in an application like ChatGPT and released to the public just yet. DeepMinds CEO Hassabis said the AI ​​model is still in development and could take months to complete. In his report, he said its development could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. For comparison, ChatGPT cost him over $100 million.

Google already offers an AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT called Bard, but users say it’s not as impressive as OpenAI’s chatbot. Gemini could change that, and Google has high hopes for its development. The company merged DeepMind with Brain, Google’s main AI lab, in April to form Google DeepMind.

Hassabis believes AI has the potential to bring enormous benefits to humanity, including scientific discoveries on health and climate issues. Done right, he said, it could be the most beneficial technology ever to mankind.

But Hassabis does not advocate AI development without caution. He was one of many experts and public figures who signed a statement warning that AI could pose a threat comparable to nuclear war or a pandemic. In his report, he warned that if AI advances at its current speed, there won’t be much time left to play it safe.

