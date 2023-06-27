Omniverse Launches as Nigeria’s Premier Ecosystem Platform for Technology and Innovation | Guardian Nigeria News





Omniverse, a pioneering ecosystem platform for technology, innovation and connected industries, has officially launched in Nigeria. With a vision to power and revolutionize the landscape of the continent, Omniverse is a platform for collaboration, connection, community and content that enables the entire ecosystem to increase investment and share knowledge with positive and lasting impact. aims to promote Co-founded by Innovation Support Network (ISN Hubs) and backed by GIZ/Digital Transformation Center Nigeria (GIZ/DTC Nigeria), The Omniverse serves as a hub for diverse stakeholders across different sectors .

The platform brings together development partners, public sector bodies, regulators, academia, the startup community, financial and investment professionals, media, entertainment, arts, culture and creative industries. By connecting these actors, The Omniverse seeks to foster cross-industry collaboration and form a thriving ecosystem that will help drive growth and transformation across Nigeria and Africa.

To mark the official launch, Omniverse has announced its flagship event, the annual Omniverse Summit & Expo, scheduled to take place in Lagos from November 12-16, 2023. His week-long event brings together thought leaders, innovators and influencers from around the world, continents and regions in the technology, innovation and connected industries. Attendees will experience the transformative power of technology through exhibitions, influencer and expert masterclasses, game leagues, entertainment programs, insightful conversations, thought-provoking panel discussions, and engaging fireside chats. You can expect a centered and immersive experience.

One of the highlights of Omniverse’s annual summits and expos is the prestigious Honors Gala, where champions, leaders, trailblazers and future leaders of the ecosystem are recognized for their outstanding contributions. This gala event aims to celebrate the individuals and organizations who are driving positive change and pushing the boundaries of innovation within the technology and innovation ecosystems of Nigeria and Africa.

Obi Asika, Chairman of The Omniverse, expressed his excitement about the launch of the platform, stating: Our annual summits and expos are landmark events that bring together the best minds and talents to explore the vast potential of technology and its impact on society. We look forward to making meaningful connections, inspiring innovation and celebrating the visionaries who are shaping Africa’s connected future. “

ISN Director Charles Emmenboll emphasized the power of cross-sectoral collaboration and expressed pride in leading toward a brighter future. He said: “By connecting minds and industries through the power of cross-sectoral collaboration, Omniverse unites diverse stakeholders to drive transformative growth in Africa. As co-founder of this thriving ecosystem, , Innovation Support Network (ISN), is proud to lead the way towards a brighter future.Together, we are building a vibrant ecosystem that propels us towards a prosperous and more inclusive future. We will form.”

Omniverse invites the innovation and technology community, development partners, entrepreneurs, investors, students, and anyone else who is passionate about advancing the technology and innovation ecosystem to join the platform and make this happen. We invite you to join us on our journey of change. Membership gives individuals and organizations access to extensive networks, valuable resources, and inspiring opportunities to collaborate, learn, and make a difference.

The launch of Omniverse marks an important step in the technology and innovation landscape of Nigeria and Africa, paving the way for enhanced collaboration, knowledge sharing and collective progress in the digital age.

The Omniverse is a global technology, innovation and connected industries ecosystem platform that started in Nigeria with Africa as the main community. In collaboration with ISN Hubs and GIZ/DTC Nigeria, The Omniverse brings together stakeholders from different sectors to foster collaboration, connection, community and content that enable the entire ecosystem to thrive. The Omniverse provides access to a vibrant network, resources and opportunities that enable individuals and organizations to grow their investments, share knowledge and seize opportunities that generate positive returns for the entire ecosystem. will do so.

The Digital Transformation Center Nigeria (DTC Nigeria) is jointly funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU) and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. The project is primarily focused on digital transformation, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Innovation Support Network (ISN) is a network of over 150 innovation, technology and entrepreneurship hubs across Nigeria. It is Africa’s largest organized national group of innovators. ISN facilitates partnerships, demo days and meet-the-founders sessions, fosters policy advocacy, capacity building and builds links between business, academia, funders and development partners. ISN also promotes structures that foster innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability.

Interested individuals and organizations should click here for more information on The Omniverse and upcoming annual summits and expos.

