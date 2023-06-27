ULA postpones first launch of Vulcan Centaur rocket again





The road to launch for United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) new Vulcan Centaur rocket just got a little longer.

The first Vulcan Centaur took a major step toward its debut launch earlier this month after successfully igniting a critical engine at Space Force Station Cape Canaveral, Florida.

But Rocket takes a step back this time. ULA plans to offload the rocket and return the upper stage to its factory in Decatur, Alabama, company representatives said in an email update on Saturday (June 24).

The move comes after ULA’s investigation into an accident in which a Centaur plane experienced a hydrogen leak and exploded on a test stand at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama on March 29.

The company has now identified the root cause of the anomaly and necessary corrective actions, which explain its destacking plans.

“The Centaur’s thin-walled pressure-stabilizing tank requires mild reinforcement to the top of the forward dome prior to flight,” a ULA representative wrote in a June 24 update.

“The booster is in good health, ready to support its first launch, and will be stored horizontally in a horizontal integration facility.” [at Cape Canaveral] Until we are ready to resume mission processing,” they added, referring to the rocket’s first stage.

The Vulcan Centaur’s debut flight will send a private Peregrine lander to the moon. Also launched are two test satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper Internet megaconstellation and a payload from Celestis, a company that specializes in space memorial services.

Before the anomaly on March 29, ULA was targeting an early May launch. We don’t have a new schedule for missions yet, but it’s likely to be published soon.

“ULA is producing several Centaur V flight products in Decatur, one of which will be identified as a test product to complete qualification testing,” ULA said in a June 24 email. “ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno will provide an update on the media telecon in the coming weeks.”

The ULA has big plans for Vulcan Centaurs. The 202-foot (62-meter) rocket replaces the company’s flagship Atlas V and mighty Delta IV Heavy.

