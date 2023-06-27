PLAID uses Bigtable to add ‘real’ to real-time user analytics





The important point is the timestamp of the last added event. This allows you to perform range scans by specifying start and end timestamps for events.

Additionally, by setting a time-to-live (TTL) using Bigtable’s garbage collection feature, I was able to easily implement the ability to remove old data from the queue.

By implementing these changes, the real-time analytics backend server was able to keep user statistics up-to-date regardless of unreflected events.

Other benefits of Bigtable

Implementing a distributed queue using Bigtable brought more than just scalability and low latency to the architecture. It was cost effective and easy to manage.

cost efficiency

Thanks to the excellent throughput of SSD storage types and the garbage collection feature that removes old data and keeps the data volume constant, it is possible to operate a real-time distributed queue at a much lower cost than originally anticipated. Calculations show that it costs less than half the cost to run the same workload on Pub/Sub.

Reduced administrative overhead

From an infrastructure operations perspective, Bigtable’s autoscaling capabilities reduce operational costs. Bigtable clusters can automatically scale out based on CPU utilization when requests to a real-time queue suddenly increase. We’ve been running this real-time distributed queue reliably for over a year with minimal effort.

Power your real-time analytics engine

In this blog post, we shared our experience using Bigtable to improve our core real-time user analytics engine, Blitz. Even under high traffic conditions, we were able to achieve a consistent view of our users with our real-time analytics engine. The key to our success was our innovative use of Bigtable to implement a distributed queue that meets both high scalability and low latency requirements. By leveraging Bigtable’s low latency key-value store and its range scanning capabilities, we were able to create a horizontally scalable distributed queue with latency within 10 ms.

We hope that our experience and the architectural choices we have made will serve as a valuable reference for engineers around the world looking to enhance their real-time analytics systems. We believe that by harnessing the power of Bigtable, businesses can take the performance and consistency of their real-time analytics engine to new levels, ultimately leading to better user experiences and more insightful decisions. I’m here.

Looking for a solution to improve your real-time analytics game? See how Bigtable is being used in a variety of use cases, from content engagement analytics and music recommendations to audience segmentation, fraud detection, and retail analytics. Please refer to the.

