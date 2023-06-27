Rajeev Chandrasekhar Highlights India-US Partnership for Innovation in Emerging Tech Sectors





Image Source: FILE India-US partnership will drive emerging innovation, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

To accelerate innovation in key emerging technologies, India and the United States forged a technology partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent state visit. Electronics and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar believes the partnership will accelerate the technology ecosystems of both countries and benefit globally.

In an exchange with IANS, the minister said the technology partnership will begin with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) focused on key emerging technologies such as OpenRAN wireless networks, semiconductors, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and quantum. Stated.

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi celebrated the launch of the Critical Emerging Technologies Initiative (iCET) in January 2023 as a significant milestone in India-US relations. They emphasized the importance of fostering open, accessible and secure technology ecosystems based on trust, trust, shared values ​​and democratic institutions.

Chandrasekhar highlighted the transformative impact of key emerging technologies on economies and individuals around the world. He praised Prime Minister Modi’s visionary ‘Digital India’ initiative, which foresaw technology’s profound impact on people’s lives and opportunities for India’s youth.

The technology and innovation ecosystem has come a long way in the last nine years and today there is no technology and emerging technology sector without India and Indian companies. Back in 2015, Prime Minister Modis Digital India’s vision was prescient. And he foresaw that technology would have a major impact on people’s lives and opportunities for young people, he told IANS.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has acknowledged the foresight of the ‘Digital India’ initiative, acknowledging that other countries are now following India’s lead.

Over the past nine years, Prime Minister Modi’s policies have fostered a vibrant ecosystem for internet and direct-to-consumer innovation. India has made great strides in areas such as artificial intelligence, electronics, semiconductors, high performance computing and quantum technology.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership between the United States and India has been hailed as an important step in coordinating semiconductor incentive programs and promoting commercial opportunities, research, talent and skills development.

He also emphasized the continuous modification of the curriculum in higher education to develop quality human resources in these fields of high demand globally. A partnership in the technology sector between India and the United States will pave the way for significant technological advancements that will benefit both countries and the global technology landscape as a whole.

