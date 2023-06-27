Medical Technology Savior: Mitigate Electrical Hazards





Steve Hughes, REO UK’s Managing Director of Power Quality Experts, explores how resistors and transformers can serve as life-saving components that reduce electrical hazards.

In the field of medical technology, the use of electrical equipment plays an important role in patient diagnosis, treatment and monitoring. From imaging devices to life support systems, these devices have revolutionized medicine. However, these technologies come with inherent risks and hazards, as electrical hazards can pose a significant threat to both patients and healthcare workers.

If medical equipment is not properly designed and maintained, there is a risk of electrical leakage and burns. Sudden power surges can also damage sensitive electronic components, impairing medical device functionality and jeopardizing patient safety. Similarly, poorly or improperly grounded electrical equipment can build up potential and create a shock hazard.

Resistor

A resistor is a passive electrical component designed to limit the flow of current in a circuit. They play a fundamental role in medical technology and act as essential life preservers in the face of potential danger.

Strategic placement of resistors within a circuit can regulate the amount of electrical energy reaching critical components, preventing damage and reducing the risk of fire or equipment failure.

Medical devices that require different voltage levels use resistors to divide the voltage across the circuit. This ensures that sensitive components receive the right amount of voltage, prevents overvoltage damage, and increases the life and reliability of medical devices.

Transient suppression resistors protect against power surges common in medical settings. It absorbs and dissipates excessive voltage spikes, protecting equipment from damage and minimizing the risk of malfunctions that can compromise patient safety.

transformers

A transformer is a device that facilitates the transfer of electrical energy from one circuit to another through electromagnetic induction. In medical technology, transformers play an important role in ensuring safety and reducing electrical risks.

These devices are used to adjust voltage levels and step up or down as required by medical equipment. By converting electrical energy to the proper voltage, transformers protect equipment from excessive voltage that can lead to equipment failure and patient harm.

Similarly, medical equipment often requires isolation from the mains supply to prevent electric shock. Transformers provide galvanic isolation, separating primary and secondary circuits, preventing potential faults or surges in one circuit from propagating to the other.

Transformers with ground fault protection can also detect faults when current finds an unintended path to ground and quickly interrupt the circuit to prevent electric shock. This feature minimizes the risk of electrical shock hazards and increases patient safety.

Electrical safety is paramount in medical technology, and equipment reliability and integrity can be the difference between life and death. Resistors and transformers play an important role in mitigating the electrical risks inherent in medical settings. These components act as life savers by limiting current, dividing voltage, dissipating heat, electrically isolating, and facilitating voltage conversion.

REO is committed to promoting rigorous safety standards in the medical technology industry, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care while minimizing the risks associated with electrical hazards. REOMED isolation transformers feature very low stray fields, high levels of safety and reliability, while providing high efficiency and easy connection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/medtech-materials-and-assembly-insights/medtech-lifesavers-mitigating-electrical-hazards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos