Google’s next-generation Gemini AI is expected to surpass ChatGPT





In a recent interview with Wired, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis explained that he and his team expect ChatGPT to succeed in terms of its breadth and features in its next development. The new AI development is known as ‘Gemini’ and will be integrated with the algorithm used by AlphaGo, which successfully beat the Go champion in 2016.

Gemini is still in development and is planned to be a large-scale text-based language learning model much like ChatGPT-4. However, the system will include newer algorithms and learning models that Gemini hopes will surpass ChatGPT’s current capabilities. Just as he did in early April, DeepMind merged with Brain, another AI lab run by Google. This seems like another step in the same direction.

Hassabis went on to acknowledge that the development process takes quite some time before the release is ready. He expects it will probably be months before anything is revealed. This project is a sizeable undertaking, and the costs are commensurately high. Hassabis suggests that reaching the target could cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The DeepMind team is also experimenting with how Gemini can learn. They hope to extend its capabilities by creating new models and methods of processing information. Hassabis mentioned areas such as robotics and neuroscience, and the ability to learn from the physical world, as ways in which the physical world could become an even more important tool.

One area where Hassabis expressed concern is the need to conduct more research on testing. AI can be difficult to evaluate, and finding ways to explore its scope and performance can help us understand its capabilities and how well engineers can control it. This is very important to prevent the unintended development of dangerous threats such as malicious software using tools.

The road ahead is steep and uncertain, but plans are underway to enhance AI, hopefully governing it into a manageable system. For now, all we can do is wait and take advantage of the systems in the meantime. Check out the original article Wired shared to see what else Hassabis had to say about his upcoming Gemini project.

