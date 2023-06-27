Plusgrade Strengthens Hospitality Business Development with Experienced Industry Leaders Paul Rantilla and Dan Hiza





Plusgrade continues to expand across all sectors of the travel industry, taking another giant step in its mission to become a global ancillary income powerhouse. Rantilla and Hiza will lead the development of hospitality ancillary businesses and expand his Plusgrade portfolio of innovative solutions that drive increased revenue. Their new roles are effective as follows: June 1, 2023

MONTREAL, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Plusgrade, the global leader in driving incidental revenue solutions for the travel industry, has appointed Paul Lantilla and Dan Hiza to lead its growing hospitality incidental business development team. I am proud to announce my appointment. The hospitality technology veteran’s appointment underscores his Plusgrade commitment to creating exceptional experiences and driving revenue for airline, hospitality, cruise, rail and financial services companies around the world. It also enables Plusgrade to further enhance and invest in its hospitality solutions to redefine the guest experience, open up new revenue streams for its partners and foster innovation within the thriving hospitality industry.

Effective June 1, 2023, Paul Rantilla has been appointed Senior Vice President, CRO – Hospitality Auxiliary Division and Dan Hiza has been appointed Vice President, Business Development – Hospitality Auxiliary Division. The combination of their expertise and strategic vision will shape Plusgrade’s future as a global ancillary revenue leader.

“Paul Lantilla and Dan Hiza’s impressive backgrounds, deep knowledge of the hospitality industry and commitment to technological innovation will serve them well as we continue to expand our portfolio of innovative products and solutions within the global hospitality industry. It will undoubtedly accelerate our growth trajectory,” said Ken Harris, CEO of Plusgrade. .

“We are honored and excited to welcome Paul and Dan to the Hospitality Ancillaries Business Development team,” said Zahril Blonder, Vice President of Hospitality Ancillaries at Plusgrade. “Their leadership and strategic insight will help drive our growth and solidify our position as the global leader in incidental revenue solutions in the hospitality industry.”

Rantilla is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience in hospitality management, market penetration, sales strategy and marketing leadership. Previously, he was Chief Commercial Officer at Birchstreet Systems, where he led the sales and marketing teams and all hospitality with the world’s leading brands.He oversaw contact and sales. Prior to that, Rantilla was Executive Vice President of Global Sales for Amadeus Hospitality. Mr. Rantilla will lead Plusgrade’s hospitality go-to-market strategy and will be responsible for building a world-class sales team focused on driving unique achievements for his hospitality partners.

“I am thrilled to join the Plusgrade team. The opportunity to leverage the company’s innovations in aviation, cruise and rail, combined with the points loyalty platform will bring unique and unprecedented offerings to hospitality. Now is a good time to partner with leaders in the hospitality industry to bring tremendous value to guests, brands and owners,” said Paul Lantilla.

With over 30 years of operations, sales and business development experience, Hiza has a strong background in delivering enterprise-level hospitality software worldwide. Most recently at Birchstreet Systems, he was Managing Director of EMEAI and Asia, where he was responsible for leading SaaS revenue growth and introducing new solutions to the hospitality business. Prior to that, Amadeus he was Managing Director and Vice President of Business Development EMEA in London, building commercial relationships with strategic accounts across the hospitality industry. Hiza will focus on expanding strategic relationships across EMEA and Asia to further improve guest engagement and satisfaction and drive ancillary revenue for partners.

“Joining Plusgrade to play a role in revolutionizing traveler journeys, setting higher benchmarks for guest engagement and satisfaction, and driving new ancillary revenues for our hospitality partners in EMEA and Asia, It’s a big role for me.Together with Plusgrade and its incredible portfolio of partners, we have a real opportunity to help shape the future of travel and now is the time to do it,” said Dan Hiza. rice field.

Plusgrade continues its expansive growth in the hospitality industry after acquiring UpStay earlier this year. This adds hotel upgrades for overnight guests and allows hoteliers to drive increased ancillary revenue through multiple value-added revenue streams. By adding these senior leaders to its hospitality roster, Plusgrade strengthens its position as a powerhouse in the global travel industry, which now includes more than 200 airline, hospitality, cruise, rail and financial services partners worldwide. I am poised.

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with a portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 200 airlines, hospitality companies, cruise companies, passenger rail companies and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new and meaningful revenue streams through great customer experiences. As an ancillary revenue engine, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while delivering enhanced travel experiences for millions of passengers and guests. Founded in 2009, Plusgrade is headquartered in Montreal with offices worldwide.

