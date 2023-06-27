Google admits to blacking out Reddit search results





After the Reddit blackout shut down thousands of forums where responses were collected, Google executives admitted that the Reddit blackout had turned the search engine upside down.

The blackout on Reddit is waning, as Reddit admins and staff began threatening or forcing the opening of subreddits that protested API changes. But the big result of moderators blacking out the community is the erasure of vast amounts of information from the web’s most used search engine.

Over the past few weeks, most users who typed Reddit at the end of a Google search to search for answers would have encountered a locked community warning. The answer was stolen and difficult to access again without knowing how to use the useless and hidden cash button.

According to CNBC, returning to business was the focus of the all-hands meeting in June as Google noticed a decline in user satisfaction. Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president of search, said new techniques will be put in place to circumvent this.

Google has been working in recent weeks to integrate its own AI into search, and one of the changes is the introduction of search filters. Perspectives, which was announced on May 10 and introduced to some of his Google searches on Monday, aims to sidestep the ongoing protests.

Perspectives show more content from other major sources such as TikTok, YouTube, and Quora. Reddit is included, but the release seems to be timed to ensure a better experience.

Google exec admits Reddit blackout put search at a disadvantage

But Ragavan concedes that the current state of Google search is not good. In audio of the conference obtained by CNBC, he said:

Many of you may be wondering why we have a search team that is iterating and building all these new features and somehow our users are still not happy.

You have to make your users happy.

Also during the conference, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said users wanted comprehensive answers. Adding Reddit to the end of search often shows that problem, but now that there are no more resources for Google to rely on, Google is starting to push users further away from the search engine.

Staff asked about the influx of ads and poor search results. Google executives seem to be relying on the Perspectives tab to ensure the search engine’s return to success.

