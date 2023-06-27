Immigration Minister details strategy to attract foreign tech talent, digital nomads





Work permits are preferred for VC and angel-backed entrepreneurs.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Canada is in a global race for the world’s high-tech talent pool. To stay ahead of the competition, Mr. Fraser has introduced what he calls a home country first strategy that focuses on attracting foreign tech workers.

Several new initiatives and updates to Canada’s existing foreign worker programs have been announced. That includes a digital nomad strategy to promote Canada as a destination for people who can work remotely from anywhere in the world.

“We were targeting new entrants who would help establish Canada as a world leader in a range of emerging technologies.” – Sean Fraser, Immigration Minister

Digital nomads now only need to obtain visitor status to immigrate to Canada for up to six months at a time while working for a foreign employer.

In this new Digital Nomads Strategy, the federal government said its Immigration and Citizenship Office will work with public and private partners to identify additional policies to attract digital nomads to Canada.

The Digital Nomad Strategy is one of 13 recommendations made by the Canadian Council of Innovators (CCI), a lobbying group representing Canadian technology companies. He said the strategy would help make Canada a destination for an increasing number of remote workers.

Prime Minister Fraser also announced that Canada is developing new innovation streams under its international liquidity program. The program will allow Canadian employers to hire foreign workers without confirmation that the foreign worker is required for the job and that there are no Canadian workers or permanent residents. . This work is also known as a Labor Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

With the new wave of innovation in the mobility program, Canada plans to extend the LMIA exemption to companies recognized by the federal government as contributors to the country’s industrial innovation goals.

He was enthusiastic about the ambitious goals we set for immigration policy. Because it’s not just about numbers, it’s about strategy, Fraser said. Canada’s first immigrant tech talent strategy targeted new entrants that could position Canada as a world leader in a range of emerging technologies.

Canada has taken several steps in recent years to address its domestic technical talent shortage.

The Express Entry application management system was first established in 2015 with the goal of reducing permanent residency processing time for migrant workers. Its first iteration focused on specific economic immigration programs, including the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trade Program, Canada Experience Classes, and portions of the Provincial Candidate Program.

In May, Fraser unveiled significant changes to its Express Entry program aimed at making it more accessible. Beginning later this summer, the program will allow Canada to issue invitations to apply for future permanent residents with certain skills, training, or language proficiency.

RELATED: Can the Federal Government Build a Talent Strategy for Digital Nomads?

To be re-qualified for the Express Entry program, applicants must have advanced French language proficiency or have work experience in one of the five fields of medicine, STEM, trade, transportation, agriculture and agri-food. is needed.

Another federal program aimed at filling high-demand jobs in Canada is the Global Talent Stream, launched in 2017. The program, as part of the country’s Global Skills Strategy, reduces work permit application processing time for certain highly skilled foreign workers to her two weeks.

Canada had a backlog of applications for citizenship, temporary residency and permanent residency last year, with about 2.4 million applications remaining as of June 2022.

Fraser said this week that after delays caused by the pandemic, processing time for work permit applications under the Global Skills Strategy has recovered, meeting the two-week processing threshold.

Fraser also noted the long wait times for the startup visa program introduced by the federal government in 2013 to give foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to immigrate to Canada to set up new businesses. He said more spots have been added to the program and application inventory has been reduced.

In addition, applicants for the Startup Visa Program who are awaiting approval will be allowed to apply for an open work permit for up to three years instead of a one-year work permit. Fraser also said priority will be given to applications backed by venture capital funds and angel investor groups.

RELATED: Global Talent Flow Needs Streamlining

But Canadian tech insiders have raised criticisms of Global Talent Stream.

Last year, Vancouver-based tech talent procurement network VanHack launched a petition to remove its labor market benefits plan from the Global Talent Stream visa process. The scheme requires employers to outline how their recruitment efforts can be profitable and have a lasting impact on Canadian workers. market.

According to VanHack CEO Ilya Brodsky, the labor market benefit plan slows talent acquisition and makes it harder for small businesses to compete with large companies for talent.

Photo by Bourne Ridley/Collision via Sportsfile.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/immigration-minister-details-strategy-for-attracting-foreign-tech-talent-digital-nomads/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos