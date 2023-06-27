Nike Introduces Revolutionary Aerogami Technology to Running Jackets





American multinational sportswear company Nike has unveiled Aerogami, a new apparel technology designed for runners. Developed by the Nike Explore Team (NXT) and Nike Sport Research Lab (NSRL), the revolutionary ventilation system autonomously adapts to the needs of the runner, providing highly breathable performance gear with on-demand ventilation. provide. The technology debuts in the new Nike His Run His Division His Aerogami Jacket.

Aerogami works in real time as athletes warm up, sweat and cool down. This technology utilizes tiny wing-like vents that open when perspiration adheres to the skin, allowing for better airflow and sweat evacuation. When your body cools down and your sweat dries, the vents pop back on. This unique feature is made possible by a moisture-reactive film applied to the vents, which senses sweat hitting the body and contracts and expands, according to a Nike press release.

Nike has introduced a new apparel technology, Aerogami, to the Aerogami jacket in its run division. This technology provides on-demand ventilation through winged vents that open and close depending on sweat levels. Developed by the Nike Explore team and the Nike Sport Research Lab, this jacket is tailored for gender-specific needs and provides protection from wind and rain.

The Nike Run Division Aerogami Jacket features a strategic ventilation system across the chest and back (where runners typically heat up and sweat the most) to allow airflow as the runner moves.

In designing the jacket, the team leveraged data visualization from NSRL’s environmental chambers and runner heat and sweat maps. As a result, the vent locations are different on the women’s and men’s jackets to accommodate gender-specific needs. For example, women’s jackets have additional ventilation holes around the area where the sports bra is worn.

Additionally, the jacket features Storm-FIT ADV, Nike’s premier performance apparel material, to protect against wind and rain.

“Aerogami is the latest example of Nike’s culture of innovation focused on solving the timeless needs of runners,” said Jahan Bevahani, senior apparel innovation product manager for Nike’s Advanced Innovation Collective. said Mr. “We know that feeling too hot, uncomfortable or distracted when wearing a running jacket is a common challenge faced by many runners. We have focused on developing innovative solutions that improve breathability without sacrificing airflow.The beauty of this technology is that athletes not only feel the benefits, they can see them too. .”

The Women’s Nike Run Division Aerogami Jacket will be available at nike.com and select retailers in July 2023, with a men’s version coming later in the fall.

Fiber2Fashion News Desk (DP)

