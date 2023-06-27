Innovating for Resilience: Polsky Center Launches Resurgence Cleantech Accelerator





Issued on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

The University of Chicago Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation is pleased to announce the launch of Resurgence, a new cleantech accelerator backed by Deep Tech Ventures.

Polsky Deep Tech Ventures is a full-spectrum accelerator and venture support initiative dedicated to transforming deep technology innovations into startups that bring life-saving and world-changing products and services to market. The University of Chicago announced the effort earlier this year, and since then has also unveiled the first cohort of his Transform, a data science and artificial intelligence accelerator.

The launch of Resurgence is the latest in this effort to help entrepreneurs bring new innovations to the market.

>>Apply for Resurgence

Startups participating in the accelerator will gain access to business training and technical advice, premier facilities, industry leaders, student talent and venture capital, in addition to additional funding opportunities. This nine-month hybrid program is designed to support ventures focused on his four specific areas of the cleantech industry.

Energy Storage and Infrastructure Next Generation Nuclear Solutions Hydrogen and Alternative Fuels Materials Refining and Process Enhancement

Resurgence’s goal is to find innovative entrepreneurs. Resurgence director Ozge Gnei-Altai said we need to think with them, collaborate with them, support them, and make intentional connections to maximize their impact. When we launched the Cleantech Accelerator strategic plan, we were well aware of the fact that we would be participating in a global effort. Therefore, we wanted to focus on innovative ideas and solutions that could be widely applicable and adoptable. That’s the driving force behind the tagline we chose for his Resurgence: Innovating for Resilience.

This resilience mission will be reflected in the new accelerator program start-ups by building bridges across the university ecosystem and creating aligned efforts with other initiatives, industries and ventures.

Applications to join the first cohort are now being accepted with a deadline of August 20, 2023.

By leveraging our university’s strengths and operating within the unique cleantech ecosystems of Chicagoland and throughout the Midwest, we have the unique ability to bring together startups, industry leaders and capital to make an impact in the field. I have it. We have great ambitions for this program and can’t wait to work with the new team to build the resilient energy economy the world urgently needs, said Polsky Center program manager. added Ryan Brownlow.

Companies accepted into Resurgence include the University of Chicago and its partner institutions Argonne National Laboratory, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, Marine Biology Laboratory, and others. Through access to this extensive network, Resurgence connects innovators and resources to drive meaningful change in the cleantech ecosystem.

A clean economy can only be created by efficiently bringing resilient technologies to market and maximizing their survival in the real world, Guney-Altay said. We are ready to do our part and contribute productively to the Cleantech ecosystem.

// Polsky Deep Tech Ventures will support deep tech innovators from pre-idea to sales and marketing, launching entrepreneurship training at the Chicago booth through a series of focused domain Integrate with native accelerators. This effort is funded by more than $20 million in university and philanthropic investments. Deep Tech Ventures expects to graduate at least 60 startups each year with novel approaches to fighting disease, tackling climate change, improving cybersecurity, and more.

