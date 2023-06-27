Google Docs gets a new polling feature to enrich your docs





Smart Canvas brings another useful feature to Workspace users

Google Workspace content is tied directly to your Gmail account, making it super easy to collaborate with colleagues and access files from anywhere. The recent wave of Smart Canvas features greatly simplifies creating templates, reusing documents, and linking YouTube videos. Google is now adding voting functionality to Smart Canvas. This should be especially useful for shared Google Docs.

Following in Telegram’s footsteps, WhatsApp recently introduced a new voting feature. Unsurprisingly, polls make collective decision-making within groups much easier. Google recently announced that a similar implementation is now available through Smart Canvas for Google Docs users. User can add questionnaire to the document body using his smart tip.

It’s easy to see that this voting feature doesn’t have the sophisticated visual features found on platforms like WhatsApp, but it’s Google’s first attempt at it, so perhaps that’s forgivable. We ignore the outdated visual design and let you express your opinion by clicking the emoji next to the corresponding option, increasing the number of people who vote for that option.

Google envisions users using the feature to compare ideas, ask for feedback from teams they’re working with, and rank ideas by popularity. With voting functionality integrated into documents, teams no longer need to use workarounds such as emoji reactions to his Slack messages to vote for collaborators. The feature is already rolling out, but Google restricts access to certain customers (Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, his Workspace in the non-commercial tier).

