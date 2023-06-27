Canadian Clusters Collaborate to Drive $30M in Quantum Technology Commercialization





NGen and DIGITAL have received $14 million from the National Quantum Strategy and want to leverage it.

Two global innovation clusters in Canada are joining forces to launch a new $30 million project to advance the commercialization of quantum technologies.

NGen and DIGITAL plan to deliver industry-led commercial projects based on the Canadian National Quantum Strategy (NQS). These projects are designed to solve industrial and social challenges using quantum technology.

These projects will focus on three main categories of quantum technology. Quantum sensors such as photonics and transducers, and chip-based quantum systems. Quantum networks, including quantum communication, key distribution, and the Internet. and quantum computing.

Canada has long been a leader in cutting-edge technology development, and this commitment is key to strengthening that leadership in commercial products, services and technologies. Advisory Board Co-Chair Stephanie Simmons National Quantum Strategy

The latter includes quantum software, cryptography, algorithms, information processing, hybrid applications, hardware and middleware.

NGen and DIGITAL will receive a total of $14 million from NQS to advance the commercialization of products, services and technologies based on advances in quantum science. These clusters aim to leverage NQS funding to attract investments totaling more than $30 million.

NGen is an industry-led, not-for-profit organization leading a global innovation cluster for advanced manufacturing in Canada. Commissioned by the Federal Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, its purpose is to help build a world-leading advanced manufacturing capability in Canada for the benefit of Canadians.

The DIGITAL Supercluster aims to grow Canadian businesses through the development, implementation and deployment of Made in Canada technology and by working with industry to develop a digitally skilled workforce.

Dr. Stephanie Simmons, co-chair of Canada’s National Quantum Strategy Advisory Board, said the partnership between NGen and DIGITAL to launch $30 million in new quantum projects is a significant step toward implementing Canada’s National Quantum Strategy. said it was an important step.

RELATED: Canadian Government Unveils $360 Million National Quantum Strategic Plan

Simmons said Canada has long been a leader in cutting-edge technology development and this effort is key to strengthening its leadership in commercial products, services and technologies. Through projects like these, Canada gains competitiveness and national security advantages, and can make a lasting impact on future generations.

For the first time, the federal government has shared a plan to develop a Quantum Strategy in the 2021 Budget, allocating C$360 million over seven years to its design and implementation.

When the NQS was announced in January, the federal government said it would focus on building on Canada’s strengths in quantum research, growing the country’s quantum-capable technologies, businesses and talent, and solidifying its global leadership in the field. Stated.

The NQS announcement comes at a time when quantum technology is just beginning to take hold in Canada.

Quebec is acquiring the Quantum Innovation Zone (DistriQ), a conglomerate of quantum expertise based in Sherbrooke, Quebec, which will house both a technology hub and a factory. The latter was announced in June and is founded by the Canadian subsidiary of French quantum company PASQAL. These are two separate initiatives, but both are located in the 50,000 sqm DistriQs Espace Quantique 1. Feet Building is scheduled to open in early fall.

RELATED: Quebec’s Quantum Scene Revitalizes with New Factories and Startup Studios

Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson announced in March that it would establish a quantum research center in Montreal. And in January, the world’s fifth IBM quantum supercomputer was due to be installed in Quebec.

Even if Quebec has established itself as a quantum leader, things are less optimistic in British Columbia. Pioneering quantum company D-Wave has announced that it will move its executive offices to the United States. According to The Globe and Mail, D-Wave has been losing money since going public and is facing a serious cash shortage.

Featured Image Credit: Berry Vrbanovic via Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/canadian-clusters-team-up-to-drive-30-million-in-quantum-technology-commercialization/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos