The Singer DLS Turbo is a tribute to the 700PS reimagined Porsche 935





The 934 and 935 were somewhat crude for their time, and these cars are a visual homage, but the geometry is CFD optimized. One area that clearly deviates from the 935 is rear lower handling. You see all sorts of turbo sandbags on 70’s racers, but on the DLS Turbo you’ll find an aerodynamically optimized diffuser growing out of the underfloor. Meanwhile, the exhaust is directed out the sides of the rear, with the turbo hidden above the diffuser.

Internally, the two are relatively similar, with the same supportive bucket seats, but in a truck vehicle you’ll notice a cage behind them.

So what’s in Singer’s reimagined Porsche 911, the DLS Turbo? Well, Singer’s usual practice of complete stripping and re-engineering applies. The end result is his 3.8-liter air-cooled flat-six with twin-turbochargers with an electric wastegate, powered by an air-water intercooler. Incredibly, it revs to over 9,000rpm and makes over 700PS on the way. Of course, there is some variation depending on customer requirements.

In fact, you can even adjust your car’s road (or truck) manners. There are two basic trims as shown above, both with adjustable dampers. Where that power goes is non-negotiable, and is delivered to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. Luckily, each DLS Turbo is fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 or Cup 2R tires covering 19″ and 20″ magnesium centre-lock wheels.

