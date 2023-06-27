Reddit Blackout Expands Google Search Limits





Following the recent Reddit outage, Google executives reportedly acknowledged user dissatisfaction with the current search experience.

In response, Google has taken steps to improve search engine results. Recently, Google rolled out a new “Perspectives” feature to provide searchers with more comprehensive answers.

Perspectives show content from forums and videos on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Reddit, and Quora. By incorporating content from more sources, Google hopes to improve the quality and breadth of information searchers receive.

However, it is unclear whether this new feature is sufficient to address user complaints about Google Search.

Reddit Blackouts and Impact on Google Search

Google searchers have historically added “Reddit” to their queries to find helpful resources on a particular topic.

However, the effectiveness of this tactic took a hit when thousands of Reddit forums were shut down earlier this month.

Moderators of the most popular forums have unpublished the page as part of widespread protests against Reddit’s decision to start charging developers for access to its data.

Google executives, including Google’s head of search Prabhakar Raghavan and CEO Sundar Pichai, acknowledged the problem at an all-hands meeting.

Ragavan responded to employee comments about negative user feedback due to too many ads and irrelevant results, acknowledging that users are frustrated and stressing the need to keep users happy, according to CNBC. bottom.

Pichai believes users are looking for “more comprehensive answers,” so he adds the names of forum sites like Reddit to their searches.

He said people don’t want “blue links” as much as they want a comprehensive solution.

Google’s approach to powering search

One of Google’s key efforts to improve search results is a new feature called Perspectives.

Raghavan suggested that introducing “Perspectives” could be a way to provide better results without users having to add “Reddit” to their search queries.

But Google admits that solving search quality problems isn’t as easy as rolling out Perspectives or relying more on AI.

Google has made significant strides in generative AI, including launching ChatGPT competitor Bard and working on an effort known as search generative experience, but executives admit AI alone won’t improve quality. I’m here.

The future of Google search

Perspectives is one of the steps Google has taken to address the problem of surfacing genuine discussion and comprehensive answers, but it’s not the only answer to the problem.

Google spokeswoman Lara Levin told CNBC that search “meets the needs of the vast majority of our users,” and that Google is continually improving search to meet users’ evolving needs. He said he was.

She added that features like the Perspectives filter are part of how Google keeps users finding the most useful information on Google from a variety of sources and formats.

Despite these efforts, many believe that Google should focus on making its traditional search results more useful, and that these results shaped what Google is today. are doing.

Source: Rohit-Tripathi/Shutterstock

