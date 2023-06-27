Microsoft and Activision game deal ‘damages’ PlayStation, says Sony executive





Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will hurt the Sony Group’s game console business and give PlayStation gamers a poor experience, an executive at the Japanese electronics giant said, citing a deal that could hit the market. The competition underpinned the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s claims that it would prevent the

James Ryan, head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said he thinks the deal will hurt competition. His pre-recorded video affidavit was released Tuesday in San Francisco federal court, where the judge who must decide whether to suspend the deal pending a legal challenge to the deal by the FTC. played towards

Ryan speculated that Microsoft could use Activisions’ popular Call of Duty title to somehow harm us, removing the shooter’s content from the PlayStation through a full or partial foreclosure. He said he was.

Ryan said it would result in a kind of low-quality experience for PlayStation gamers playing Call of Duty. He added that Microsoft would use the game to hurt Sony and lure PlayStation gamers to Xbox services like Microsoft’s game subscription program Game Pass.

Ryan’s testimony alleges that the deal will harm Microsoft’s rivals in the console and cloud gaming markets (which allow games to be streamed to PCs and consoles rather than downloaded). It may help your argument. Microsoft may ban Activision games from PlayStation devices, which dominate the console market, the FTC said.

The lawsuit is a major test of the FTC’s ability to block technology deals in court after it lost a challenge to its acquisition by Meta Platforms Inc. earlier this year.

Beating the agency’s challenge would allow Microsoft to complete the deal and seize the third-largest position in the global games market behind Tencent Holdings and Sony.

Before Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media Inc. for $7.5 billion in 2020, Sony expected ZeniMax role-playing games like Starfield and the upcoming ElderScrolls 6 to be available on PlayStation, Ryan said.

The FTC is offering Ryan’s testimony, recorded in April this year, to counter Microsoft’s move, which released last January’s email last week, and Ryan said in an email that the deal is for PlayStation. It acknowledged that it was not a monopoly strategy to damage gaming consoles.

Microsoft’s Phil Spencer, head of Xbox gaming, vowed in court last week that Call of Duty will continue to be playable on PlayStation, and no decision has been made on whether The Elder Scrolls 6 will be played on PlayStation. said it has not been lowered. Spencer sat expressionless at a table with Microsoft’s lawyers in court as Ryan’s testimony flashed on the screen in front of him.

The FTC has turned over three-and-a-half-year-old email exchanges between Xbox game studio head Matt Booty and Xbox chief financial officer Tim Stewart, suggesting that Microsoft has its deep pockets. to show that it plans to use it to kick out its rivals in the gaming industry. A market that includes Sony.

We (Microsoft) are in a very unique position to put Sony out of business, Booty said in a December 2019 email. If you think video game content will matter 10 years from now, Totally says he’ll be $2 billion in 2020 or he’ll be $30 to avoid a situation where Tencent, Amazon, Google, and even Sony lose out. You might look back and say it was worth it even if you lost a billion dollars. Booty said it will become the Disney of gaming and own most of its valuable content.

The action is Federal Trade Commission v. Microsoft Corp., 3:23-cv-02880, United States District Court for the Northern District of California (San Francisco).

–With help from Leah Nylen.

