Philadelphia Innovation and Technology Division Names New Interim CIO *and* New CTO





Changes are happening not only in the top positions, but also in city administration.

The Office of Innovation and Technology (OIT) works to improve the City of Philadelphia’s technology strategy, working on everything from cybersecurity to digital equity programs. The office has welcomed several newcomers in recent months, as well as familiar faces taking on new roles, most recently Sandra Carter as the new Interim Chief Information Officer (and Technical.ly’s 2023 RealLIST Connector). ) was appointed.

Below, we’ll introduce you to two new additions to the leadership staff, and learn more about some of the department’s recent focus.

Meet OIT’s new CIO

Carter will take over as Philadelphia’s interim CIO from Mark Wheeler, who served as chief executive for five-and-a-half years before announcing his resignation earlier this month. Mr. Carter began working for the city in 2005 as a consultant and was hired in 2007 by the former mayor’s Office of Information Systems, where he served as project manager for IT-related projects.

During his nearly 20 years in the city government, Mr. Carter has held positions such as interim deputy director of communications, deputy director of communications, deputy deputy CIO for Unified Communications, and chief operating officer.

“My experience is simply managing projects and managing all operational departments in the city, including network unified communications, platform engineering, email, and more,” she told Technical.ly.

Mr. Carter also worked closely with Mr. Wheeler as Deputy CIO and COO of the Unified Communications Division. When Mr. Wheeler began the role, Mr. Carter said he relied on his own background in government work to help Mr. Wheeler make sense of things.

“I think Mark was a great leader who delivered what OIT needed when he first joined. “He’s gone,” she said. She also aims to “ensure that OIT remains the city’s premier IT department.”

There is mutual love. Speaking to Technical.ly about her impending retirement, Wheeler said Carter was “a trusted partner in all of this and she knows the business well, especially cybersecurity and project management issues.” said. “I have 100% confidence in her ability to navigate the ship because it is such a big deal for us,” he said.

Although OIT is not a public sector, Carter wants to continue supporting other city departments that provide essential services to Philadelphia residents. And she said one of her favorite things about the department, throughout her time working at OIT, was the people. Working in local government is tough, but it’s fun to watch her colleagues come up with creative ideas to improve Philadelphia and implement them. .

Philadelphia is in the midst of a mayoral election, and a new administration will soon be inaugurated. Carter said prior to the change, the focus is on preparing the division for the transition and then supporting the winners.

“Even before the government [change]“We support these two candidates and work with OIT to understand how best to work in the city to protect data and protect citizens,” she said. Not only are they as mayors and city leaders, but so are the initiatives they have launched for the city. “

Meet the CTO of OIT

Richard Hertz joined OIT as chief technology officer last November after the company announced it would hire its first CTO (sort of) in March 2022.

Prior to working in the city, Hertz held primarily engineering and technical roles with major telecommunications and cable companies, including Comcast. Hertz told his Technical.ly in an email that his previous positions have brought him experience working with large-scale resilient systems, ERP systems, cloud-based solutions, and global delivery teams. Told. After joining Comcast, Hertz worked as a consultant specializing in cloud migration and his native cloud solutions.

“Using the skills I learned in a large organization, [the City] It was through OIT and the role of CTO that drew me to the city government,” he wrote, as was the OIT leadership team.

Hertz is taking on this role because they want to create “repeatable, scalable and secure” IT services for all city departments. He believes there are many opportunities for technology to improve the services the City of Philadelphia provides to its residents, and he hopes that technology will continue to grow and improve how the city responds, especially to cybersecurity challenges. Said I hope.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the residents of the city,” he said. “As an organization, OIT has a charter supporting over 1.6 million residents, over 35,000 employees and over 10,000 contractor/temporary workers. It’s an opportunity to make a positive impact on

What else is new in OIT?

Carter noted that security and technical debt are two areas that concern all of the department’s projects.

Deputy Chief Information Officer Andrew Bass said OIT is also working on digital services initiatives, one of which is an internal digital forms practice that will help teams understand how to reuse code across multiple projects. , said it also listed ways to integrate digital services. Team with OIT’s software engineering group.

Digital assets are also at the forefront, especially with more information about funding opportunities from the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. He said the city is increasingly focusing on the physical infrastructure side of its digital equity efforts, saying, “So it’s about how city assets can be leveraged to increase public Wi-Fi, or perhaps We are looking at increasing the income that can be used for other digital equity purposes.” “

The city’s K-12 family-focused PHLConnectED program remains in OIT’s five-year budget, but the Internet grant portion of the program ends in July. Therefore, the city encourages Philadelphia residents to take advantage of affordable connectivity programs for subsidized Internet access.

Overall, Bass thinks the office is doing well.

“We have strong operational capabilities now, so I think we are in a good position,” he said. “We have built teams on the publishing side and the innovation side, so we are now a pretty strong organization.”

Sarah Huffman is a 2022-2023 contributor to Report for America, a Ground Truth Project initiative that combines young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Renfest Journalism Institute.

