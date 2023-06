Techwave accelerates engineering innovation through new intelligent solutions and technologies

HOUSTON, June 27, 2023 (Newswire.com) – Techwave, a global leader in information technology and engineering services, has launched a cloud-based interactive program management called ‘Anchor’, a platform that allows users to manage their projects. announced the launch of the tool. Real-time tasks and activities. This innovative solution consolidates project tasks to increase agility, increase productivity and achieve real-time results.

Techwave’s anchor platform sets a new standard in the engineering design services industry, streamlining many aspects of a project. The platform enables efficient design, management, collaboration and communication, ensuring optimized performance throughout the project lifecycle. With an intuitive interface and robust functionality, the Anchor Platform makes it easy for Techwave and its clients to plan, track and execute projects and maintain on-time deliverables.

With a highly skilled team of over 1,000 including fixed and wireless design engineers, Techwave delivers solutions through automation, digital engineering and a shared understanding of project objectives while adhering to industry standards and best practices. Techwave’s global team works together to ensure the best possible outcome for our clients. The company is proud of its diverse global team spanning North America, Europe, Australia and India.

Techwave CEO Raj Gummadapu commented on the launch of the Anchor Platform: “Our Engineering Services team prioritizes the delivery of robust solutions and helps accelerate our clients’ go-to-market strategies through integrated design tools and streamlined processes. “With our new Anchor Platform, we are revolutionizing our engineering business unit, while mitigating potential bottlenecks and achieving ambitious goals within timeframes and budgetary constraints.”

“With our outstanding team and expertise, we have built strong partnerships with leading telecommunications, energy and construction companies,” Mr Gunmadap added. Launched Innovation Engineering Center in Hyderabad.We provide accelerators for integrated engineering solutions, customer experience and network deployment services.Techwave excels at providing expertise across fiber and wireless communication technologies. Site surveys, tower designs, RF planning and deployment strategies ensure reliability and quality.”

Jonathan Rosen, Head of Engineering at AVP, expressed his excitement about the new platform. An innovative platform that allows us to deliver innovative solutions that exceed client expectations. With the capabilities of the Anchor platform, we believe we can provide superior service that not only meets, but exceeds, our clients’ unique needs. Witness a new level of excellence as we embark on this journey together. “

Source: Techwave

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newswire.com/news/techwave-sparks-engineering-innovation-through-new-intelligent-22069946 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos