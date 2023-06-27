Google’s parent company Alphabet suffered two downgrades this week





Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) shares could rise 34% year-to-date, but analysts at Bernstein and UBS (UBS) are chilling the company’s near-term outlook, pushing search giant stocks up. downgraded.

UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley downgraded Alphabet from ‘buy’ to ‘neutral’, while Bernsteins’ Mark Shumlich downgraded the stock to ‘market performing’ from ‘outperforming’. .

At its core, the risk-reward relationship appears to be improving for Meta (META) and Amazon (AMZN), Walmsley said Tuesday at Yahoo Finance Live.

Google, what they’re doing is kind of an investment to stay in the same place. There may be some aggressive aspects over time, but it could be a headwind in the short term, he added.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaking at the Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Shumlik said in his research notes that the Alphabet story has caught up to the basics. In other words, the stock is priced to match the company’s current performance and prospects. He also said that after OpenAI announced ChatGPT in November 2022, market sentiment for the company turned negative, but turned positive when the tech giant debuted its own generative AI software in May. also expressed concern.

What do you think will happen if Google search numbers “soften” in any of the next 2-4 quarters? writes Mr.

Analysts also noted that Google’s Search Generated Experiences (SGE) could be a potential headwind for the company’s search advertising business. SGE is a search platform powered by Google’s generative AI. Similar to Microsoft’s Bing, it uses generative AI to provide users with answers to their specific queries. The problem, analysts say, is that generative AI responses take up screen space currently used to serve ads on regular Google search pages.

we recognize that [Googles] SGE’s rollout is still in the very early stages (limited beta in the US only), and advertising integration is still under consideration, Walmsley said in a research note. However, the first tests of SGE showed a significant change. [search engine results page] Vs Old Google is thought to indicate that Google’s well-oiled search monetization machine could be disrupted.

Google is also facing increasing challenges from the likes of Meta and Amazon in the digital advertising space. TikTok is also rapidly becoming a big player within the industry. Increased spending on generative AI technology could also weigh on Alphabet’s earnings.

The company is also on the lookout for a number of regulatory challenges, such as the European Commission’s call to split up Google’s large advertising business, which the Commission said violated antitrust laws. claim.

Here in the United States, the Department of Justice and many state attorneys general are already suing to break up Google’s advertising business.

Daniel Howley is technical editor at Yahoo Finance. He has covered the tech industry since his 2011. You can follow him on Twitter @DanielHowley.

