Beatriz Oliveira Wins Portugal’s Microsoft Power Women in Tech Award for Tech Innovation and Women’s Advocacy in STEM | State





Alabama Alaska Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada State New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington DC West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Islands American Samoa Federated States of Micronesia Guam Palau Alberta, Canada British Columbia Male Itoba (Canada) New Brunswick (Canada) Newfoundland (Canada) Nova Scotia (Canada) Northwest Territories (Canada) Canada Nunavut Ontario, Canada Prince Edward Island, Canada Quebec Canada Saskatchewan Canada Yukon Territory

post code

Countries United States of America U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands Canada Mexico, United Mexican States Bahamas, Cuba, Dominican Republic Haiti, Jamaica Afghanistan Albania, Socialist Republic of Algeria, American Samoa Andorra, Principality of Angola, Republic of Anguilla Antarctica (above 60 degrees south latitude) S) Antigua and Barbuda Argentina, Argentine Republic Armenia Aruba Australia, Austrian Federation, Azerbaijan, Republic of Bahrain, Kingdom of Bangladesh, People’s Republic of Barbados Belarus Belgium, Kingdom of Belize Benin, People’s Republic of Bermuda Bhutan, Kingdom of Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina Republic of Botswana, Republic of Bouvet Island (Bouvettoya), Federative Republic of Brazil, British Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Islands), British Virgin Islands, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Republic of Cambodia, Kingdom of Cameroon, United Republic of Cape Verde, Republic of Cayman Islands, Central African Republic Chad, Chile, People’s Republic of China Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia, Comoros, Commonwealth of the Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cook Islands Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Côte d’Ivoire, Cyprus, Czech Republic Denmark, Kingdom of Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador Commonwealth, Egypt, Arab Republic El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Faroe Islands, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Fiji, Republic of Fiji, Finland, French Republic, French Republic, French Guiana, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories , Republic of Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Republic Greece Greek Republic Greenland Grenada Guadalupe Guam Hrvatska (Croatia) Hungary, Hungarian People’s Republic of Iceland, Republic of India, Republic of Indonesia, Republic of Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq, Republic of Ireland Israel, Italy, Republic of Italy, Japan Jordan, Hashemite Kingdom Kazakhstan, Republic of Kenya, Republic of Kiribati, South Korea, Korea Democratic People’s Republic of Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic Lao People’s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon, Lebanese Republic Lesotho, Kingdom of Liberia, Republic of Libya Jamahiriya Liechtenstein, Principality of Lithuania Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Macau, Special Administrative Region of China Macedonia, former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar, Malawi Republic, Republic of Malaysia Maldives, Republic of Mali, Republic of Malta, Republic of Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania, Islamic Republic of Mauritius Mayotte Micronesia, Federation of Moldova, Republic of Monaco, Principal Mongolia, People’s Republic of Mongolia Montserrat Morocco, Kingdom of Mozambique, People’s Republic of Myanmar Namibia Nauru , Nepal, Netherlands Antilles, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Niue, Norfolk Island, Northern Mariana Islands, Norway, Kingdom of Oman, Islamic Republic of Palau, Occupied Panama, Papua New Guinea Republic of Paraguay, Republic of Peru, Republic of the Philippines, Pitcairn Island Poland, People’s Republic of Poland Portugal, Puerto Rico Qatar, Reunion Province Romania, Russian Socialist Republic Rwanda, Republic of Rwanda Samoa, Independent State of San Marino, Republic of Sao Tome, Papua Lincipe, Democratic Republic of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Senegal, Republic of Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles, Republic of Sierra Leone, Republic of Singapore, Slovak Republic (Slovak Republic) Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia, Somali Republic South Africa, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands Spain, Sri Lanka, Democratic Socialist Republic of Saint Paul Helena St. Kitts and Nevis St. Paul’s Lucia St. Pierre Miquelon St. Petersburg Vincent and the Grenadines Sudan, Suriname, Svalbard and the Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland, Kingdom of Sweden, Kingdom of Switzerland, Syrian Arab Republic of Switzerland Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand, Kingdom of East Timor, Democratic Republic of Togo, Republic of Togo Tokelau (Tokelau Islands) Tonga, Kingdom of Trinidad and Tobago, Republic of Tunisia, Republic of Turkey, Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda, Republic of Ukraine United Arab Emirates Great United Kingdom of Britain and Northern Ireland Uruguay, Eastern Republic of Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Vietnam, Socialist Republic of Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia, Zimbabwe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinookobserver.com/news/state/beatriz-oliveira-acknowledged-for-tech-innovation-and-advocacy-for-women-in-stem-receives-microsoft-power/article_44626c36-d0f9-5a98-9ec3-b40462f5b992.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos