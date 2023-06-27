Autoscaling private clouds with Google Cloud VMware Engine





Dynamically scaling resources and operational flexibility are at the core of cloud-based infrastructure and services. This is why autoscaling within Google Cloud VMware Engine is invaluable to our customers in managing costs while surviving high resource utilization events. Within each Private Cloud, policy-based rules allow each cluster’s resources to grow and shrink according to specified policies. In this post, he discusses his four autoscaling policies for Google Cloud VMware Engine, potential caveats, and presents a demo video showing how to use them.

Autoscale configuration

To add an autoscaling policy to your Private Cloud, edit your cluster and select the policy that matches the resource you want to monitor. Then select the number of nodes to add and remove, the cooling period, and the node limit,[送信]Click (see Figure 1 below). Yes, it’s very easy to set up.

Figure 1: Select autoscale policy type.

There are four policies to choose from.

Optimizing CPU Performance Optimizing Memory Performance Optimizing CPU and Memory Performance Optimizing Storage Capacity

One thing to keep in mind is that all optimization policies include storage factors where total consumption is greater than 80%. For more information on policies, see the Autoscale documentation page.

Of course, there are caveats. First, autoscaling is not available in single-node private clouds, so you need at least three nodes to assign policies. Second, you must have sufficient quota allocated and your region must have nodes available to satisfy your expansion request. If the region/zone does not have sufficient quota or available nodes, the expansion operation will not be performed.

demo

remove

Using autoscale policies is a great way for Google Cloud VMware Engine customers to automatically manage unexpected high resource consumption events while controlling costs, all without user intervention.

For more information on Google Cloud VMware Engine, visit the VMware Cloud Tech Zone.

