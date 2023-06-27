Why B2B technology drives the next innovation cycle





The world has changed fundamentally with the all-encompassing rise of modern consumer technology.

Innovations such as video streaming and social media have brought new behavioral expectations combined with seamless user experience (UX), frictionless optionality, and contextual personalization, and have since led to countless disruptive experiences. have made progress.

Industry observers now believe that the time has come for B2B technology to drive the next innovation cycle. In particular, cybersecurity solutions, the role of hardware connected to the Internet of Things (IoT), payment automation, big data analytics, and AI platforms surrounding various B2B environments are the times of the next innovation cycle. thinking about. Sun.

This means that the Metas WhatsApp Business platform has reportedly garnered 150 million users in just three years since its launch in 2020, while Amazon for Business, a relatively new company in the B2B space, has , with approximately $35 billion in annual revenue leveraging a seamless UX that is already competitive eight years into its own launch.

After all, many of the decision makers at the helm of today’s major companies grew up on the one-click ease of consumer technology UX.

But incumbent B2B companies and solution providers shouldn’t let consumer-first platforms and tech giants eat lunch while poaching their audience.

Today’s macro challenges, such as record-high inflation and rising interest rates, are exacerbating traditional B2B frictions and removing past and ongoing bottlenecks linked to manual and redundant operational processes. , can provide an attractive competitive advantage.

Shared efficiency is the foundation for building better B2B relationships.

The most successful and long-lasting business relationships are modern, integrated relationships where information sharing and data-driven real-time updates produce beneficial outcomes for all parties involved.

When it comes to efficiency, digitization, etc., tomorrow’s B2B future doesn’t have to look any further than today’s B2C. Some of the new generations that have emerged within organizations simply cannot accept some of the things that have been taken for granted for decades, and say that this is too difficult and that this needs to change. Corcentric President and COO Matt Clark added to PYMNTS: table stakes today.

Because today’s B2B innovations are essentially about organizing information and better building previously unorganized relationships, allowing all companies involved to replace traditional It will allow you to gain the win-win efficiencies historically lost to inefficiencies and manual procedural gaps.

That’s why it’s more important than ever for knowledgeable Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) to innovate their processes ahead of the outdated and error-prone snowball that can derail the entire future roadmap of the company. has become

This often means automating interfaces between systems and vendors, taking steps to limit manual data entry, leveraging technology to automate processes, and developing reports to review liquidity forecasts. means to do, etc.

The new 2023 PYMNTS Intelligence in Accounts Payable Payments: Solving Common Business Challenges, in collaboration with Finexio, will innovate processes such as Accounts Payable (AP) to help companies reduce payment delays by increasing flexibility in timing payments. , explains that it can strengthen overall financial soundness. And in terms of payment methods.

The need to make B2B engagements faster and easier has never been more

After all, a common friction that frequently arises in the course of B2B transactions is that organizations are flooded with other suppliers offering more competitive and seamless solutions, especially in today’s evolving landscape. I’m starting to realize there’s no value in enduring the dots.

Treasury operations have historically been bogged down by manual processes, but are often the last to get the funding to invest in new software automation, says JPMorgan Chase Middle Market Banking and Experts. Christa Sharp, co-head of financial services for industry, told PYMNTS.

there is a big risk [to failing to modernize systems]That is the future of business.Limited ability to easily collect and perform analysis that can add value and insight [inherently] Sharp added that it would limit the ability to use real-time data to strategically forecast, forecast and plan across the company.

That’s because as more and more startups with all sorts of bells and whistles enter the industry at full force, the status quo of internal operations is at greater risk than ever.

Still, while digital innovation is often viewed as a silver bullet, it’s still important for companies to establish true business use cases before investing in tools.

Modernizing payment systems and processes is often the best bet for companies looking to sustain and grow their B2B relationships by delivering a competitive UX and tangible return on investment (ROI) to their business transaction journeys. Attractive, instant and easy wins.

