On sunny days, clouds can form on the Google Pixel 7a’s high refresh rate screen

The Google Pixel 7a is one of the best budget smartphones available today. Announced at I/O 2023, the device incorporates several upgrades from its predecessor, including an enhanced 90Hz display refresh rate. This still pales in comparison to his 120Hz displays on phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it’s a decent addition for phones under $500. However, according to one Reddit user, the Pixel 7a’s display may not work as intended, especially in sunny conditions.

Redditor pawlikx_iron noticed that the 90Hz refresh rate drops to 60Hz in broad daylight, and adds that it drops back up to 90Hz in shade. This means that there is a correlation between sun exposure and a lower device refresh rate.

Phones naturally get hot in sunny conditions, but one person in the comments suggests that the drop in refresh rate may be due to the thermal throttling mechanism built into the Pixel 7a. However, affected users claim that the Pixel 7a feels “cooler, not hotter.” Google has yet to comment on the action.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the Pixel 7a can’t be used in sunny environments. As one user pointed out in a reply, all you need to do is go to developer options from settings on your Pixel 7a and toggle forced peak refresh rate. You can also easily search for this toggle within the Settings app. If you haven’t already done so, you can enable developer options on your Pixel 7a by following Google’s instructions.

Last week it was revealed that Google may be using a slightly slower version of the Tensor G2 chip in the Pixel 7a compared to what the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro use. According to well-known leaker Kamila Wojczowska, this could make the device run hotter than its cousin, the Pixel 7.

