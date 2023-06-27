Sense Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Commercial Officer





Former Amazon Ring executive Andrew Vloyanetes brings mass-market consumer experiences, drives growth, increases Sense market share, and expands Sense adoption.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sense, the leader in real-time home energy intelligence, today announced the addition of Andrew Vloyanetes as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Andrew will develop and execute Sense’s commercial strategy to expand Sense’s consumer and energy solutions through partnerships with leading smart meter his manufacturers and utilities. With nearly 25 years of experience in consumer electronics across both B2C and B2B environments, Vloyanetes, former General Manager of Amazon’s Ring, brings unrivaled expertise to Sense.

Andrew Broyates, Chief Commercial Officer

“I have a true passion for consumer-centric IoT products that improve our lives. “detection. “My dedication to technology is now geared toward minimizing our carbon footprint, working towards a cleaner future for our children and generations to come.”

At Ring, Vroyates led go-to-market strategy and execution for all B2B businesses worldwide, including the Custom Installers, Security, Electricians and National House Builders divisions. He first entered the industry with his Sonos, working across multiple areas such as sales, marketing, training and business development.

Over the past year, Sense has increased its headcount by 79%, hiring new hires from industry-leading technology companies such as SpaceX, Amazon, and Google Nest.

“We are excited to have Andrew join us as we work with utilities and meter manufacturers to bring Sense to millions of homes. His deep consumer and IoT experience This, combined with our history of working with partners to bring products to market at scale, will strengthen our strength.” Software and Intelligence for Utilities and Consumers Sense’s CEO and co-founder Mike Phillips.

The second significant addition to the Sense team is Jeff Wahl as Head of Utility Sales. Wahl, who previously served as Vice President of Strategy and Growth at Bidgely, his software company in Silicon Valley-based utilities, brings a wealth of industry experience to Sense. Mr. Wahl will lead Sense’s utility sales team, driving revenue growth through innovative customer and grid service solutions.

About Sense Sense’s mission is to reduce the world’s carbon footprint by making homes smarter and more efficient. We help people take care of their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by speech recognition pioneers, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insight into device behavior, even for devices that aren’t “smart.” Customers are using Sense for a wide range of applications, including monitoring appliances, determining if appliances are left running, and identifying ways to reduce energy costs. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. To track your energy, visit: https://sense.com.

